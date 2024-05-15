Not too long ago, the concept of elevated basics was designated to a well-fitting t-shirt or “nicer” leisurewear that you could run errands in. Post-lockdown, the category has significantly expanded, now encompassing capsule wardrobe items that are not only versatile but also timeless and well-made enough to last for years to come, withstanding trends and fashion eras.

“Our fast-paced world, fueled by instant gratification, breeds disposability in everything, including fashion,” says Stephanie Suberville, founder of clothing label Heirlome. “Fleeting social media trends create a constant pressure to chase the new, leaving last season's must-haves feeling irrelevant. This has led women to seek out timeless pieces, prioritizing investment pieces they can wear for years to come.”

The entrepreneur explains that Heirlome’s focus on “timeless quality” is heavily inspired by menswear’s classic nature. “Tailoring is trending, the popularity of menswear-inspired trousers, and the adoption of ‘borrowed from the boys’ shirts all reflect this trend,” she explains. “Sustainability also plays a role, as building a long-term wardrobe necessitates timeless pieces — what's more timeless than menswear?”

@heirlome

For Sarah Dubbeldam, founder of Darling Society, elevated basics align with the brand’s ethos of “less is more”, which she believes helps women focus on quality over quantity and better refine their personal style. “Regardless of what is trending, women will always need pieces they can rely on as their go-tos to build those trends upon,” says Dubbeldam. “They are the things you reach for day to day, providing a clear foundation.”

Indeed, amidst the increasingly evolving and changing trend cycle, having a few core items that will never steer you wrong provide a sense of comfort and stability, says Angela Gahng, founder of Almina Concept. From a brand’s perspective, this more sophisticated, intentional approach to dressing also allows an opportunity to better invest and focus on craftsmanship. “I think smaller brands are able to utilize unique practices in their production,” says Gahng. “For example we use small mom-and-pop factories in Seoul where their sewing skills have been passed down from generation to generation. We support smaller businesses and ensure the craftsmanship is not lost due to huge corporations.”

Ahead, TZR has compiled nine brands who are innovating the elevated basics space, creating minimalistic, classic items that truly stand the test of time.

Almina Concept

@almina_concept

In working as merchandiser for contemporary and luxury brands in NYC, Gahng noticed that high quality, modern separates were not offered at an accessible price in the retail space. If they were, the quality or design element simply weren’t there. Thus, Almina Concept was born. Since its launch in 2017, the brand has quickly become an It girl favorite, with models like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski listed as repeat customers.

St. Agni

@stagnistudio

This independent Australian design studio prioritizes “considered design and precise tailoring,” resulting in a versatile offering that serves as a modern uniform. Founders Lara and Matt Fells of St. Agni have emphasized luxe fabrics and supply chain transparency since day one, so consumers can always expect a sustainable, timeless piece.

Heirlome

@heirlome

Drawing its name from the middle English word for heirloom, a valuable object that has been part of a family for many generations, Heirlome was created on the belief that “knowledge, craft, and skill are also heirlooms.” The brainchild of Suberville and Jeffrey Axford, each of the brand’s collections spotlight a different Mexican artisan’s work. While this allows for different approaches to print, pattern, and embroidery, the brand holds fast to its commitment to exceptional tailoring, luxury fabrics, and longevity.

Soeur

@soeur_paris

“These are pieces that are a modern, inspiring of femininity: sincere, sensitive, elegant and inclusive,” says Domitille Brion, artistic director of Soeur on the brand’s website. “Regardless of age or style, I want everyone who dresses with us to feel understood and valued.” With this sentiment in mind, the Parisian brand’s roster of sleek staples defy seasons, trends, and generations. Over the years, the brand has collected quite a few high-profile fans, including Leandra Medine Cohen, who has collaborated with Soeur on several occasions.

Darling Society

@darling

An extension of the brand’s now revolutionary lifestyle magazine, which was the first to feature non-retouched imagery of models’ faces and bodies, Darling Society’s clothing brand launched in 2023 as a means to drive home its ethos that everyone and everything is a work of art, especially in its most simplistic form. Each collection drop centers on the philosophy that every woman needs foundational pieces in her wardrobe to build upon and style based on her personal aesthetic.

The Garment

@the.garment

Knitwear and impeccable tailoring lead the design approach for each of Copenhagen-based The Garment’s pieces. Each item and collection is inspired by creative director Charlotte Eskildsen’s love for vintage garments decades-spanning clothing.

Flore Flore

@floreflore.world

Flore Flore takes your run-of-the-mill cotton staples and kicks them up a notch via sleek silhouettes designed to enhance and spotlight the female form. Each piece is made with organic cotton and sans unnecessary embellishments, so it it can easily be worked into any outfit formula and look.

By Malene Birger

@bymalenebirger

The Danish womenswear label blends the sophistication of Scandinavian minimalism with a more free-spirited bohemian edge. The result is timeless styles with subtle accents that are “luxuriously utilitarian” and can be worn and enjoyed year-round.

BITE Studios

@bitestudios

At its core, BITE Studios is focused on fabrication, utilizing organic and principles that reflect a more meaningful and “soulful dressing experience.” The brand makes every effort to use natural materials for every piece. In the rare event that manmade fabrics are the only option, BITE Studios looks to recycled fibers, avoiding virgin synthetics, non-organic cotton or silk, and animal skins or fur.