An easygoing, chill culture and scenic, world-renowned beaches — though jetting off to Australia is a real journey for those in the United States, the land down under has a lot to offer. Its fashion scene, too, has proven to be in a league of its own. Case in point: A bevy of emerging Aussie brands are rising to fame and swiftly becoming recognized across the globe.

But before diving deeper into the country’s up-and-coming labels, Significant Other’s founders Kathryn Forth and Julia Ritorto share what Aussie style entails. “It’s typically laid-back; it’s effortless yet confident and undeniably cool,” they tell TZR. “Given our sunny climate and beachside living, we naturally lean towards a high summer and resort approach to dressing. We have a deep appreciation for beautifully made clothing, gravitating towards quality natural fabrics and timeless, well-cut pieces.”

Shondel Michaud, the brainchild of Shondel (which has been seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rowland), seconds this sentiment, noting how living on the coast and being surrounded by nature influences local style. “This leads to pieces that transition seamlessly from a day at the beach to coastal lunches,” she explains. “Australian fashion embodies a sense of freedom and ease, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and a collective commitment to a more sustainable future.”

With this all in mind, read up on six emerging Aussie labels set to be in every fashion girl’s closet in no time.

Illuah

Conceived in 2019 by Lauren Worthington, Illuah specializes in luxe, one-of-a-kind knitwear such as matching skirt sets, turtleneck tanks, and midi dresses. For Worthington, longevity is always on her mind, as she aims to design styles that will become closet mainstays. Devoted to sustainable design practices, the brand employs artisans in Paris, Italy, and Australia to create the pieces, many of which include yarns made from linen, hemp, cotton, wool, and alpaca.

Mode Mischief

Combining slow fashion and ‘90s-looking silhouettes (hello, backless cuts and capri pants), Mode Mischief was created by 22-year-old Mia Zotos in 2021. Though building a brand at such a young age is no easy feat, Zotos had plenty of support from her parents, both of whom have a wealth of fashion experience. Her dad is a former runway photographer, while her mom is a longtime seamstress (she even helped her with Mode Mischief’s pieces). Sustainability has been part of the brand’s DNA from the get-go, as everything is made in Melbourne by a small family-run business.

Esse Studios

The pinnacle of no-fuss, minimalist Aussie style, Esse Studios is taking off fast. The brand was created in 2019 by Charlotte Hicks, a Sydney native who worked in the Australian fashion scene before setting out on her own. Her reasoning for introducing her own label? Hicks was simply frustrated by the excess and waste in the fashion industry. As such, the seasoned designer, who studied Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Technology Sydney, debuted a collection of timeless, season-transcending pieces, including classic blazers, everyday white tees, work-ready trousers, and more luxe wardrobe basics.

Significant Other

“The brand was born out of a desire to fill a gap in the market — we wanted to find the perfect balance between offering luxurious resortwear while remaining attainable,” explains Forth and Ritorto. And over time, they say the label, which launched in 2019, has evolved, now offering occasion and contemporary dressing as well. According to the founders, Significant Other’s most lauded styles include its signature satin bias-cut gowns, dresses made from its core jersey fabrication, and resortwear with artisanal accents like crochet, hand-painted prints, and resin beading.

Amelie Teje

When Hailey Bieber flocks to a rising brand, you know it’s destined for success. Such is the case with Amelie Teje. Launched by co-founders Saskia Teje Jenkins and Paris Nicholson Dish in 2020, the label is generating buzz thanks to its flirty, feminine silhouettes, which run the gamut from ruffled mini dresses to semi-sheer tanks. Amelie Teje also prioritizes eco-friendly fashion through its product assortment (it orders smaller quantities to reduce waste) and packages (everything is sent in 100% compostable mailer bags).

Shondel

The launch of Shondel stems from its founder’s passion for creating crochet pieces for her travels. “I was always drawn to the idea of creating something beautiful in the world that hadn't been seen before,” she says. After honing her skills and learning more about the craftsmanship of crochet, she was eager to share her creations with the world.

Today, her most popular style is the Cross-Stitch La Bon bikinis. “We developed a double single-stitch construction with one-of-a-kind detailing,” notes Michaud. “When we launched these online, they quickly started to sell out.” In addition to its swimwear, the expert points to the new Gisele dress as a customer favorite. “This was our first release featuring prints, developed with a small creative team in Santa Catarina, Brazil,” she says. “We aimed to create a print that exuded tropical textures and captured our brand personality.”