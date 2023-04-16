The pressure to select an outfit or outfits for Coachella is high when the fashion is as important as the headliners themselves. You want to be comfortable in your ensemble, but also feel cute for the IG photo, of course. No one understands the assignment more than the tastemakers and celebrities who attend the three-day event.

The celebrity outfits at Coachella Weekend 1, thus far, have highlighted the best of festival fashion. Stars like Emma Roberts wore multiple looks throughout the weekend, from a dressy black set to a fringe number, while bopping around to parties. Some ditched the flowing dresses, choosing instead to wear denim shorts or baggy jeans with a white tank — Hailey Bieber went down this route.

Although everyone approached their outfits differently for the multi-day festival, there were several common themes found throughout the looks at Coachella. For one, cowboy-inspired boots popped up in many ensembles — Roberts wore a brown pair with her aforementioned fringe mini dress while model Kelsey Merritt styled hers with tiny shorts and a breezy shirt. Sheer garments, too, had their moment as the see-through design manifested itself through crystal-embellished tops and sequin two-piece sets. But, don’t let us spoil all the outfit details for you here, scroll ahead to see the best fashion looks from Coachella yourself. Then, stay tuned as this post will be updated with even more noteworthy ensembles from Weekend 2, which runs from April 21 to April 23.

Camila Morrone

Shutterstock/TZR

The model and actor went for a denim-on-denim look, which is a foolproof outfit for any festival.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Shutterstock/TZR

Rodriguez also got the denim memo, except the actor went with a corset top and jean combination. For extra impact, she accessorized with a denim bag.

Rachel Zoe

Shutterstock/TZR

Zoe went for a fun fringe dress from Taller Marmo, which she styled with a statement necklace and platform heels.

Thuso Mbedu

Shutterstock/TZR

The actor stayed comfy in a laid-back sneaker ensemble.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Shutterstock/TZR

Ambrosio tapped into the sheer trend with her tiny crop top, which was styled with a colorful tie-dye jacket and purple pants.

Mayan Lopez

Shutterstock/TZR

Lopez’s mini dress stood out in the crowd thanks to the eye-catching print and vibrant colors.

Claudia Lee

Shutterstock/TZR

Lee’s effortless crochet top and skirt outfit is a look you can easily recreate for summer.

Emma Roberts

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The actor was spotted at multiple events throughout Coachella Weekend 1. For the Revolve Festival, she wore an AFRM top and skirt with yellow platform sandals from Aldo.

Lori Harvey

Steven Simione/Getty Images

Harvey stayed cool in the desert heat in a cutout white dress from Aya Muse, accessorizing with a belly chain and chunky sneakers.

Suki Waterhouse

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE

The Daisy Jones & The Six actor kept her festival outfit on the casual side with a Solid & Striped button-down shirt, blue jeans, and a denim bralette top.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber went for a low-key look at Coachella, wearing a simple white tank with baggy jeans and a ton of gold jewelry.

Kelsey Merritt

The model and fashion tastemaker kept cool in denim shorts and a breezy shirt. A pair of suede western-inspired boots tied the whole look together.

Shanina Shaik

Like Merritt, Shaik also went for western-inspired footwear at Coachella. However, she styled her black shoes with a strapless, flouncy mini dress.

Zoey Deutch, Irina Shayk, & Emma Roberts

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The trio partied together at H&M’s exclusive brunch and pool party event. All three wore looks from the retailer.

Kathryn Newton

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Newton was one of the many celebrity guests at the H&M event. She wore an embellished shirt and trouser set from H&M’s Innovation Re-Enchantment Design Story Collection.

Aimee Song

Sheer outfits were everywhere at Coachella and Song leaned into the trend with her crystal top.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ambrosio’s billowy-sleeved top, belt, and suede pants gave off ‘70s music festival outfit vibes.

Chriselle Lim

Crop tops and tiny shorts were a popular outfit combination for festival goers, as seen on Lim.