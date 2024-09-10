If you’re a Dakota Johnson fan (who isn’t?), you know she packs her rare public appearances into spurts scheduled around her next project. Basically, unless the A-lister has a film to promote, don’t expect to spot her on your Instagram timeline. Lucky for you, Johnson is promoting her directorial debut, Loser Baby, a short film that will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival — which means she’s back to her old sartorial antics. On September 9, Johnson styled multiple The Row staples in a Dadcore-inspired way — a vibrant co-ord that confirmed her new go-to color combo.

Just two days after a quick detour to TIFF, Johnson returned to the Big Apple for a few New York Fashion Week pitstops. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor attended the star-studded Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner, but a few hours prior, she was snapped by the paparazzi in her latest off-duty outfit. In true Johnson fashion, her OOTD included a slew of enviable The Row pieces, starting with a bright red cashmere sweater complete with polo-looking accents. From there, her statement sweater stood out next to light wash jeans. She chose Khaite’s pointy square-toe flats, which peeped out from underneath her bottoms’ baggy hems. Then, the fashion muse resumed her The Row theme with the label’s Bindle Shoulder bag in brown suede — an autumnal essential that sold out when Johnson initially sported it months ago. On the accessories front, she chose retro-esque circular sunglasses from — you guessed it — The Row. Finally, she rounded out her look with her signature rings, most notably a diamond ring from Jessica McCormack, and another blue band courtesy of Verdura, which rings in at $17,500.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

If this timeless color duo feels familiar, that’s because Johnson wore almost the exact same ensemble just a few days ago. On September 5, the multi-hyphenate was seen in Tribeca in another red must-have from The Row. This time, she chose an oversized button-down with similar light-wash jeans. Instead of pointy slingback flats, Johnson went a more menswear route with chunky loafers à la Saint Laurent. Then, she accessorized with the same shoulder bag, sunglasses, and rings from her most recent set.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re hesitant to rewear an outfit formula, take cues from Johnson and go for it. Shop the curated edit below for a slew of Johnson-approved pieces. Extra points if you get your hands on her exact The Row sweater.