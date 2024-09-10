(Celebrity)
Dakota Johnson’s New Favorite Color Combo Is Anti-Minimalist
So good she wore it twice.
If you’re a Dakota Johnson fan (who isn’t?), you know she packs her rare public appearances into spurts scheduled around her next project. Basically, unless the A-lister has a film to promote, don’t expect to spot her on your Instagram timeline. Lucky for you, Johnson is promoting her directorial debut, Loser Baby, a short film that will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival — which means she’s back to her old sartorial antics. On September 9, Johnson styled multiple The Row staples in a Dadcore-inspired way — a vibrant co-ord that confirmed her new go-to color combo.
Just two days after a quick detour to TIFF, Johnson returned to the Big Apple for a few New York Fashion Week pitstops. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor attended the star-studded Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women Dinner, but a few hours prior, she was snapped by the paparazzi in her latest off-duty outfit. In true Johnson fashion, her OOTD included a slew of enviable The Row pieces, starting with a bright red cashmere sweater complete with polo-looking accents. From there, her statement sweater stood out next to light wash jeans. She chose Khaite’s pointy square-toe flats, which peeped out from underneath her bottoms’ baggy hems. Then, the fashion muse resumed her The Row theme with the label’s Bindle Shoulder bag in brown suede — an autumnal essential that sold out when Johnson initially sported it months ago. On the accessories front, she chose retro-esque circular sunglasses from — you guessed it — The Row. Finally, she rounded out her look with her signature rings, most notably a diamond ring from Jessica McCormack, and another blue band courtesy of Verdura, which rings in at $17,500.
If this timeless color duo feels familiar, that’s because Johnson wore almost the exact same ensemble just a few days ago. On September 5, the multi-hyphenate was seen in Tribeca in another red must-have from The Row. This time, she chose an oversized button-down with similar light-wash jeans. Instead of pointy slingback flats, Johnson went a more menswear route with chunky loafers à la Saint Laurent. Then, she accessorized with the same shoulder bag, sunglasses, and rings from her most recent set.
If you’re hesitant to rewear an outfit formula, take cues from Johnson and go for it. Shop the curated edit below for a slew of Johnson-approved pieces. Extra points if you get your hands on her exact The Row sweater.