Last summer was a fairly quiet one for Meghan Markle. From May to August 2023, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted out only a handful of times — usually at five-star restaurants around her Montecito homey. But this season is a different story. In May, the icon started her summer on a stylish note during a three-day Nigeria trip with Prince Harry. Fashion enthusiasts still aren’t over her yellow Carolina Herrera gown or printed maxi dress from Johanna Ortiz (just to name a few notable numbers). And now, a month after her surprise appearance at the 2024 ESPY Awards, Markle is back on the road — this time in Colombia, where her everyday ensembles are as enviable as ever.

In true Markle fashion, it didn’t take her long to deliver her initial stellar set once she touched down in Colombia on August 15. On Thursday morning, the royal couple was first photographed in Bogotá — located in the center of the country. Markle looked polished in a navy two-piece combo from Veronica Beard alongside quiet luxury accents galore. A few hours later, she stepped out again for a special performance from the Delia Zapata National Center of the Arts. Her patterned maxi dress courtesy of her go-to label, Johanna Ortiz, swished gracefully as she danced along. Before calling it a night, Markle took to the stage at a forum in her third ‘fit of the day: a monochromatic chestnut brown moment straight out of her elevated aesthetic.

Thankfully for us, Markle’s trip to Colombia is slated for four days, so bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with all of her luxe looks. While you await her next chic co-ord (which could drop any minute now), keep scrolling to appreciate Markle’s outfits from her Colombia visit so far.

August 15

RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images

While speaking at the ‘Responsible Digital Future’ forum in Bogotá on Thursday evening, Markle served up endless fall fashion inspo in an all-brown combo, starting with a silk button-down from Victoria Beckham. From there, she paired her timeless top with coordinating La Ligne satin trousers and ankle-strap Aquazzura sandals. She completed her OOTD with her favorite citrine and diamond drop earrings from Canada-based Maison, Birks alongside Cartier’s Juste un Cloud necklace, which retails for $13,400.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

Pieces from Colombia-based designer, Johanna Ortiz have been a signature part of Markle’s 2024 rotation. So, it comes as no surprise that Markle sourced the celeb-approved brand once again in Colombia, Ortiz’s hometown. Inside the Delia Zapata National Center of the Arts, the Duchess of Sussex stunned in an ankle-grazing maxi dress complete with mixed-tweed fabric, intricate neutral embroidery, a center slit, and a bodice cutout. She upped the summery ante with kitten heel Jimmy Choo flip flops. For a touch of bling, Markle accessorized with the same Cartier necklace, Lanvin gold earrings, and her trademark Cartier watch.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

For the couple’s debut outing in Bogotá, Markle subtly coordinated with her husband in darker daytime duos. The fashion muse, for one, chose a navy halter-neck vest from Veronica Beard adorned with cascading gold buttons and a subtly flared hem. She selected the matching cropped pants also in navy blue. Her accessories were full of classic Markle staples, including Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps, various Cartier jewels, and a cream top-handle bag from Loro Piana.