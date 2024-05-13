There’s no denying that Meghan Markle and neutral looks are a match made in sartorial heaven. Take her recent beige pinstriped skirt set from Giuliva Heritage, for example, or her ivory Heidi Merrick dress that sold out almost immediately (surprise, surprise). While we’ll never get tired of her classic attire, this weekend, during a three-day trip to Nigeria, Markle vowed to divert from her signature color palette and make room for more vibrant shades. “I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion,” Markle shared at a panel conference in Lagos. And after browsing all eight of her latest outfits, there’s no denying she stayed true to her promise.

While some ensembles from her three-day visit aligned with her quiet luxury style (see her all-white suit set from Altuzarra), it was her more colorful co-ords that caught our eye the most. Some outfits we can’t stop thinking about? Markle’s yellow floor-length gown from Carolina Herrera which she coupled with a striped green shawl styled over her shoulder. Then there was her eye-catching crimson Oríré dress that highlighted a structured ruffle addition toward the hem. And just wait until you see Markle’s Nigerian wrap skirt. Spoiler alert: The striking design features an array of complementary blue shades.

And that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the rest of Markle’s luxe looks from her Nigeria trip, and take notes, because you’re going to want to redo your entire warm-weather wardrobe after this.

May 10

Markle kickstarted her trip to Nigeria on a high sartorial note with the aforementioned nude Heidi Merrick maxi dress. In addition to her go-to jewelry and her beaded wooden necklace, chocolate Emme Parsons sandals and vintage Lanvin earrings rounded out her first of eight ensembles.

While en route to a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defense Headquarters in Abuja, Markle re-wore a white matching suit set from Altuzarra — a co-ord she’s worn for various press-related events throughout the years. Underneath her flared trousers peeped a tan pair of suede Manolo Blahniks which added a bit of color to her final ‘fit.

May 11

Markle looked especially summer-ready in a palm printed maxi dress from Johanna Ortiz, complete with a middle slit and a small cut-out on the bodice. She wore a lot of the same accents, except she swapped her pumps for black leather thong sandals from Emme Parsons.

Solidifying her second outfit of the day, Markle attended a special reception at the Defense Headquarters Officers Mess in Abuja in a timeless little white column dress from St. Agni (that you can still shop online). She paid another homage to Princess Diana with her jewelry — this time with a diamond cross necklace from the late Princess’ personal collection.

Departing from her neutral-loving ways, Markle co-hosted a Women in Leadership event in a vibrant red maxi dress courtesy of Oríré that’s surprisingly still available to shop. Alongside her everyday gold bangles, Markle also slipped on the classic Cartier Tank Française Watch that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

May 12

Before attending a basketball game at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, Markle styled her first Mother’s Day outfit that featured another traditional Nigerian piece — a maxi skirt in a variety of blue shades which she received earlier in her stay. She paired the wrap skirt with a classic white button-down from Carolina Herrera as well as the same bronze Burberry sandals.

A few hours later, at the Lagos State Governor's Office, Markle was photographed in her most elevated look of the weekend — a yellow floor-length maxi dress from Carolina Herrera. The Suits alum was gifted a striped green shawl from the governor’s wife, which she draped over her shoulder. From there, Markle opted for nude Aquazzura peep-toe pumps, a 14k gold choker necklace from Aurate, hammered disc earrings from Jennifer Meyer, and an assortment of chic bracelets, of course.

For her final event at a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos, Markle was the picture of elegance in a halter-neck silk maxi dress from Johanna Ortiz. She accessorized with bow-embellished Burberry sandals, her must-have Heidi Merrick sunglasses, and her trademark bracelet stack (with the Cartier Love Bracelet front and center).