Industry insiders’ stamina during fashion month is seriously impressive. They’ve attended an obscene amount of presentations and shows across New York, London, and Milan, and the sartorial madness is far from over. Guests just touched down in Paris, ready to take the Spring/Summer 2026 festivities by storm over the next nine days — because who needs rest when there are new collections to witness? And despite some inevitable exhaustion, these attendees’ street style looks couldn’t be more creative. In fact, one could argue that the fashion pack saved their best looks for last.

Much like Milan, there are highly anticipated creative director debuts happening in Paris, including Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe, and Miguel Castro Freitas at Mugler. As such, there’s a lot of attention on this week, and attendees aren’t messing around in the street style department. On day one, bright colors (such as vibrant orange) and playful patterns (think argyle and stripes) lit up the sidewalks, as seen on the likes of stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and content creator Susie Lau. Others, like influencer Vanessa Hong, opted for pared-back neutrals instead of bold hues. Her black-and-white printed turtleneck, however, was anything but boring.

This is just a taste of what’s to come this week. Below, scroll ahead to take in the chicest PFW Spring/Summer 2026 street style looks — and keep checking back until October 7 for more outfits.

Day 1

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

See? Hong’s knit turtleneck strikes the perfect balance between minimal and statement-making.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Bright orange looks were all over the MFW runways, and now, fashion week attendees are jumping on the emerging color trend.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Celebrity stylist and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson layered a multi-color Staud striped knit over an equally vibrant top in the same pattern (now that’s a creative mash-up).

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

How to make an argyle top read less preppy? According to influencer Susie Lau, tying a tiny white tank over the look should do the trick.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Here’s an idea: Why not style a bodysuit over your tights? It would be a shame to hide these built-in lace-trim undies, after all.

305pics/Getty Images Entertainment

For a cohesive yet maximalist look, try mixing together shades in the same color family, such as bright red, magenta, and pastel pink.