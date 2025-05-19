Believe it or not, it’s already been a year and two months since Pierpaolo Piccioli took his final bow at Valentino. His Fall/Winter 2024 show still lives rent-free in fashion enthusiast’s minds. In true industry form, a lot has happened during the Italian creative’s runway hiatus. Alessandro Michele filled his covetable spot at Valentino; Matthieu Blazy left Bottega Veneta for Chanel; Sarah Burton was hired at Givenchy; and even Demna stepped down from Balenciaga. But now, Piccioli’s name is finally back in headlines once again. On May 19, Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering confirmed the industry giant will succeed Demna as creative director — effective July 10. So, thankfully, his work will return to our Instagram timelines soon enough.

Two months ago, when Demna unexpectedly stepped down from Balenciaga and moved to Gucci, officials kept the Georgian artist’s successor a secret. But bright and early on Monday morning, all was revealed. “In all its phases, while constantly evolving and changing, Balenciaga has never lost track of the House’s aesthetic values,” Piccioli wrote in a press release. “What I am receiving is a brand full of possibilities that is incredibly fascinating. I must first and foremost thank Demna; I’ve always admired his vision.” According to his official statement, Balenciaga’s new leader hopes to “shape a new version of the Maison,” without losing the codes established by Demna. The CEO of Balenciaga, Gianfranco Gianangeli said Piccioli’s “creative vision will thrive” at the Spanish atelier. “He will perfectly interpret our legacy, building on the House’s bold creativity, rich heritage and strong culture,” Gianangeli said. “With the expertise of our teams and the dynamic creative energy that has historically driven Balenciaga, I look forward to what we will build together.”

Demna and Piccioli will start their new positions around the same time. Once Demna shows his final Balenciaga Haute Couture collection on July 6, he’ll head to Gucci. Then, a few days later, Piccioli will officially take the reigns. However, rumor has it, he’ll begin producing his first collection in the weeks leading up to his takeover. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit for Piccioli’s debut at Balenciaga. Vogue reported his initial collection will premiere at Paris Fashion Week in October. So, the Spring/Summer 2026 circuit will certainly be one to watch.

If you’re already a fan of Piccioli’s career (who isn’t?), you know his training, experience, and overall aesthetic is more whimsical and exploratory, contrary to Demna’s affinity for the avant-garde. “This is more a passing of [the] torch rather than a game of chairs, and I feel very lucky to be a part of it,” Piccioli told Vogue, in regards to following Demna’s lead. Much like Cristóbal Balenciaga, Piccioli grew up in a small town — Nettuno, in the Lazio region of Italy. After studying literature at Rome University, he accepted an internship offer at Brunello Cucinelli. Post-graduation, this connection took him to Fendi, where he collaborated with Maria Grazia Chiuri for the first time. Then, in 1999, the designers’ teamed up as accessory designers for Valentino. Eight years later, their collaboration reached new heights as co-creative directors for the Italian label. Once Chiuri stepped down in 2016, Piccioli became the label’s only leader, until his departure in March 2024.

During his tenure at Valentino, Piccioli’s couture collections consistently made waves among the industry. The invite-only shows also became a celebrity hotspot, which strengthened Piccioli’s relationship with various fashion muses. Some of his most frequent attendees include Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, all of which will likely follow him to Balenciaga. He’s also dressed Pugh, Moore, and Campbell for the Met Gala multiple times, so Piccioli and Balenciaga will likely dominate the ball next May.

Piccioli’s appointment will be here before you know it, so stay tuned to TZR for updates ahead of his next move. His new position is sure to be one for the books.