Argyle Is Set To Be 2025’s Top Print Trend

The stats don’t lie.

by Kelsey Stewart
How to style argyle print
When you hear the word argyle, what springs to mind? In-the-know pop culture enthusiasts may replay the opening scene of the 1995 film Clueless, which shows character Cher Horowitz sporting a gray and blue patterned skirt as she’s shopping on Rodeo Drive. Or perhaps you’re envisioning a pro golfer decked out in the diamond pattern, getting ready to tee off. Suffice it to say that the motif appeals to many types of dressers. And this season, argyle print just so happens to be at the forefront of fashion.

According to data from Depop, searches for argyle print on its site increased 153% since July. And the resale platform’s in-house trend specialist, Agus Panzoni, has a few theories as to what caused the recent uptick. Thanks to the Y2K revival, the pattern first began returning in the early 2020s. “In 2024, interest in the style started really picking up,” she tells TZR. “So, it’s definitely been on the come up since the beginning of this decade, but now it’s reaching the highest point in popularity we’ve seen.”

A-listers are helping the print, which traces back to the ‘20s, go mainstream as well. “Last year, we saw celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes sporting argyle looks with baggy jeans and white tees,” she says. “So it’s going a little bit away from just the preppy aesthetic into something a bit more modern.”

The expert predicts argyle will gain even more traction this year. Why? “For 2025 fashion, we’re forecasting a return to durable, versatile pieces that set the foundation of a timeless wardrobe,” Panzoni explains. As such, the resale site anticipates the masses will revisit some timeless looks of the past. “The time is definitely right for argyle to return as we’re seeing these contemporary classics grow in popularity, which merges both Ivy League and countryside [styles],” she adds.

Without further ado, scroll ahead to see how five content creators are styling argyle print this season.

Mix Vibes

If you’re concerned about your argyle zip-up coming off overly preppy, simply offset the vibe with a cool, edgy leather jacket. Keep the focus on the top half of your look by opting for slouchy jeans and leather loafers.

Keep It Short

Have a pair of argyle shorts hanging in your wardrobe? Make the bottoms winter-appropriate by layering them over tights. Finish with a black pullover and complementary ballet flats for an unexpected Sunday brunch look.

Book Worm

Lean into the library-chic look — an aesthetic that went viral in 2023 — by wearing your argyle polo with a black pencil skirt and coordinating pumps. You’re sure to nail the vibe with a pair of square-shaped glasses.

Make A Statement

Consider ditching your rich winter color palette and get a head start on spring dressing by incorporating a few vibrant shades into your outfit — such as a multi-color argyle pullover and red leather miniskirt. Crank up the color even more with striped socks.

A Little Sporty

Learning how to layer your knitwear will come in handy this winter. One tip? Wear your printed sweater over a striped button-down for a fun pattern-mixing moment. Finally, add a sporty spin to the look via Salomon sneakers.

