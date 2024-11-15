Phoebe Philo knows how to set a trend in motion. Oversized silhouettes? She arguably pioneered the now-beloved look. So when the industry vet introduced funnel-neck coats in her namesake label’s inaugural collection last October, it was only a matter of time before this caused a domino effect. In other words, though Philo led the charge on the trend, others soon followed suit.

On the runways during the Fall/Winter 2024 season, the likes of Proenza Schouler and Stella McCartney offered their takes on funnel-neck coats. In New York, the former kicked off the look with a fuzzy black jacket, while the latter showed a stark white tailored iteration (pictured below) in Paris.

The outerwear silhouette flooded the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks as well — a sign it’s sticking around. Indeed, during the shows, more brands caught on to the emerging neckline — three being Brandon Maxwell, Gucci, and Chloé. The New York-based designer’s cropped beige version felt fitting for balmy weather. Meanwhile, creative director Sabato De Sarno, who joined the Gucci team in early 2023, designed an edgy bomber-like funnel-neck jacket in a deep olive green hue. Then over at Chloé, newly appointed CD Chemena Kamali served up various pastel-colored puff-sleeve jackets.

Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2024 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment

The beauty of a funnel-neck coat? It’s easy to incorporate into your wardrobe. “As much as avid fashion followers love catwalk trends, not all of them translate to everyday living,” says Ducie Keam-George, the CEO, creative director, and founder of celebrity-favorite brand Ducie. “The funnel-neck trend, however, manages to mesh style and functionality perfectly.” Jemma Cassidy, Chief Product Officer at Banana Republic, agrees. “As colder months approach, the structured, high-collar design acts as a built-in scarf, offering added warmth around the neck without the need for extra accessories,” she tells TZR. Though there’s no wrong way to wear the piece, stylist Marina Ingvarsson has a suggestion. For the weekends, she loves pairing the outerwear with barrel jeans and loafers. And for more dressed-up occasions, Ingvarsson recommends a midi pencil skirt with boots. “It’s that rare piece that works as hard as I do, transforming from casual to formal without missing a beat.” Without further ado, take a look at 10 must-have funnel-neck coats below.

Banana Republic Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat $350 See On Banana Republic “We’re excited to introduce the Italian Twill Trench Coat, made from luxurious wool and fully lined to keep you warm during the colder months ahead,” explains Cassidy. Bonus: It comes in petite, too.

& Other Stories Funnel-Collar Wool Coat $379 See On & Other Stories Snuggle up this winter in this toasty wool coat from & Other Stories. This dark gray hue will look sophisticated alongside black leather accents.

Stine Goya Long Sleeve High Collar Coat $580 See On Stine Goya Butter yellow is the color trend that just can’t quit. For a wintery approach to the hue, try this high-collar coat from Stine Goya.

Asos Funnel Neck Longline Coat $139 See On Asos “We’ve taken the [funnel neck] trend and made it our own, playing with proportions, shapes, and fabrications,” explains Thomas Robinson, Asos’ head of design. Case in point: The brand’s flowy chocolate brown style here. How could a jacket this chic not turn heads as you stroll down the sidewalk?

Khaite Rhonda Padded Twill Bomber Jacket $3,200 See on Net-a-Porter Though leather bomber jackets have stolen the spotlight this fall, that doesn’t mean you can’t wear the silhouette in another fabric — like this twill look from Khaite. Featuring a dramatic funnel neck and oversized fit, it’s sure to keep you cozy.

Ducie Hazel Leather Jacket $1,100 See On Ducie “The Hazel jacket in leather is a Ducie take on funnel necks,” notes Keam-George. “Our customer loves the versatility and multiple styling options that these jackets offer.”

Proenza Schouler Finch Raincoat In Lacquered Cotton $2,490 See On Proenza Schouler Rain, rain ... don’t go away? At least, not if Proenza Schouler’s shiny brown raincoat is part of the equation. Finish off your outfit with a cute bucket hat to stay extra covered.

Reiss Wool Blend Double Breasted Funnel Neck Coat $655 See On Reiss With a double-breasted silhouette, Reiss’ iteration reads classic and polished. Layer a cashmere pullover underneath for ultimate warmth.

Aritzia The Connor Long Coat $375 See On Aritzia Between the unique neck and removable tie belt, there’s a lot to love about Arizia’s version. If you’re prone to spills, perhaps opt for the piece in black or mocha brown.