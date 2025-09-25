When Taylor Swift shared the cover for her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl” — featuring a shade the pop star dubbed “Portofino Orange Glitter”— last month, it didn’t take long for my inbox to be flooded with pitches on the emerging color trend, primarily new products for the masses to pull off the look with aplomb. But let me be clear: You needn’t necessarily be a die-hard Swiftie to embrace the orange craze. According to the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 runways, the striking hue is poised to become an industry favorite in the coming months, with a fresh selection of silhouettes that range from dresses to suits. Sorry, butter yellow, your reign may (finally) be coming to an end.

But how does one incorporate citrus orange into their wardrobe? Alessandro Dell'Acqua, the creative director of No. 21, has some sound ideas. In the luxury label’s newest collection, the Italian designer leaned heavily into the shade, splashing it on a blazer and skirt set, fitted cardigan, and shoulder bag. Yes, the bold color is arguably suitable for the office, everyday outings, and nights out. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the co-creative directors of Prada, would agree. On the label’s catwalk, a glamorous ruffled midi skirt rendered in neon orange (perfect for a swanky dinner or date) was styled with a bra top and a long blazer. For something more casual, look to the brand’s tangerine-colored undies, which were layered underneath a gauzy black see-through skirt. Even showing just a sliver of the bright briefs will punch up your whole outfit.

Meanwhile, over at Moschino, CD Adrian Appiolaza went with a more muted pumpkin spice shade of orange, presented by way of a knitted mini dress that also boasted mustard yellow and rich red. And if you’ve ever dreamed of looking like a walking creamsicle, it seems it’s your lucky day, as Alberta Ferretti debuted a flowy orange and white mini dress with a built-in cape. (Summer treat, but make it chic.)

It seems this fresh, citrusy shade has already won over the style set, too, as it’s popping up everywhere on the streets this month. In Milan, specifically, longtime fashion insider Caroline Issa expressed her love for the color, wearing it in the form of a structured blazer atop a white graphic tee. Another guest, meanwhile, hit the shows in a bright orange lace skirt with floral embellishments. She countered the boldness of the bottoms with a fuzzy gray cardigan — an outfit formula you can wear well before spring.

If you’re having butter yellow fatigue, perhaps bright citrus orange will strike your fancy. It’s a real instant dopamine boost — something we could all use right about now.