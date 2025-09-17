And just like that, another New York Fashion Week season has come and gone in a flurry of colorful, floral-printed runways. Indeed, some typical seasonal themes reigned supreme for Spring/Summer 2026, like whimsical flower-printed frocks, polka-dots, and sheer, um, everything. However, designers definitely injected some freshness by way of more tailored, office-adjacent looks, playful detailing, and vintage accessories.

Speaking of the latter, the headscarf trend that was everywhere this summer will surely continue into 2026, as designers like Sandy Liang and Anna Sui showed them on their twee-inspired runways, set in punchy prints and intricate embroidery.

And while polka dots may be the pattern du jour of late, and was certainly still present in many collections this season, stripes may be in position to steal some spotted thunder if brands like Ralph Lauren, Monse, and Kallmeyer have anything to do with it.

And, you also may have noticed pleats having a moment this season, with brands like Tory Burch and Coach showcasing skirts with the finish and Altuzarra via satin outerwear (so chic).

And that’s just the tip of the trend iceberg. Ahead, see the six most prominent trends from NYFW.

The Headscarf Of It All

(+) House of Aama Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (+) Sandy Liang Courtesy of Sandy Liang (+) Anna Sui Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

The Italian-girl inspired headscarf look is going to continue strong, as evidenced on the runways of House of Aama, Sandy Liang, and Anna Sui.

Pleats Please

(+) Tory Burch ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images (+) Coach Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Altuzarra Courtesy of Altuzarra INFO 1/3

Light and airy sundresses and separates will always have their place in spring and summer wardrobes, but the next season is painting a bit of a more polished and buttoned-up picture, with pleated skirts popping up at Tory Burch and Coach and coats at Altuzarra.

Striped Down

(+) Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren (+) Monse Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Kallmeyer Courtesy of Kallmeyer INFO 1/3

Classic stripe prints got quite the makeover this season, shown against floor-sweeping flowing maxi dresses, neck scarves, and multi-print silk halter tops.

The Balloon Goes Up

(+) Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell (+) Collina Strada Courtesy of Collina Strada (+) Prabal Gurung Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Balloon pants have been floating up for the past year, and will likely hit their peak next year. The typically casual, pajama-like looks is being reimagined in leather, ruffles, and sleek satin.

Poms Up

(+) Luar WWD/Getty Images (+) Area Shutterstock (+) Calvin Klein Courtesy of Calvin Klein INFO 1/3

Cheerleader-core may be the new big TikTok trend — you heard here first. Indeed, the festive puffy accessory was the inspiration for many looks at NYFW. Think pom-pom-inspired boas (Luar), handbags (Area), and skirt string detailing (Calvin Klein).

Skirt Party

(+) Khaite Courtesy of Khaite (+) Diotima NOWFASHION/Shutterstock (+) Proenza Schouler Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Maximalism is alive and well, and the skirt game at NYFW is living proof. The seasonal essential is getting quite the dramatic glow-up, from Khaite’s polka-dotted confection to Diotima and Proenza Schouler’s asymmetrical textured looks.