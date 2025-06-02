Since the April announcement of Jonathan Anderson’s newly appointed role as Dior Men’s artistic director — ending his tenure at Loewe after 11 significant years — the rumor mill has been not-so-quietly speculating that there could be more to the story. And this week, said story was quickly revealed. First, there was the official exit of Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri who presented her final collection at the Cruise 2026 show in Rome on May 27. Now, the prophesy has come to fruition as Anderson has been declared her successor. Yes, in the very early morning of June 2, social media feeds were flooded with the headline confirming the Irish designer’s creative director role would cover women’s, men’s, and haute couture collections.

In an interview with Business of Fashion, Dior chief executive Delphine Arnault confirmed the history-making takeover — the first time men’s and women’s have been under the direction of one leader since Christian Dior himself. Anderson also offered a brief statement about his new chapter with the French house.

“Having worked within the LVMH group for over a decade, I’m deeply grateful for the trust and support Bernard Arnault and Delphine Arnault have given me over the years, allowing me to develop my voice as both a designer and a leader,” he told BoF. “Their decision to appoint me as creative director of Dior is the ultimate expression of that trust, and I’m incredibly humbled and honored by this opportunity.”

Anderson’s inaugural Dior Men show will be on June 27, where he will present the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. As for his first installment for women’s, fans will have to wait until October 1 when he will present at Paris Fashion Week.

As mentioned, Anderson’s previous post at Loewe as well as his current namesake label put the designer on the most-wanted list, thanks to his innovative, cerebral, and often playful approach to fashion. His now signature design codes include sculptural silhouettes (think 3D garments like the needle-pierced breastplate gown from Spring/Summer 2024 ), surrealism (remember the balloon heels from Fall/Winter 2022?), and offbeat accessories (hello, pigeon clutch). As for JW Anderson, the namesake label has certainly found its foothold in fashion, as it’s now renowned for being conceptual, progressive, and gender-defying, with a distinct mix of intellectual rigor and offbeat charm.

Time will tell what Anderson’s whimsical and fanciful imagination brings to the house of Dior. Luckily, we don’t have to wait long to see it all unfold as June 27 is just around the corner.