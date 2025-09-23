With the closing of London Fashion Week, the Spring/Summer 2026 show season has hit its halfway point. But, before diving into Milan, attention must be paid to the wildly bold trends coming out of London. Although the shorter of the fashion cities in terms of schedule, the designers are as fearless and innovative as they come, and this season’s showings proved that perfectly.

A constant shining star was Simone Rocha, who did not disappoint with her airy, chiffon gowns featuring Victorian-inspired crinoline detailing. This Old World silhouette definitely caught fire as Yuhan Wang and Erdem also featured hooped and structured looks inspired by 19th century fashions.

On the opposite side of the trend spectrum was the moody alt-girl look that felt fresh and fun for the year ahead. Early presenter Chopova Lowena showed goth-like early-aughts-leaning looks inspired by American cheer culture while Ashely Williams single handedly brought back the skull print every millennial girl embraced in high school. And Charlie Constantinou showed dark charcoal A-line dresses and coordinating leggings with small splashes of silver to add some glam to the edgier look.

And that’s not all. Ahead see the five major trends that dominated the runways of London that will surely influence how the style set dresses in the new year.

Booked & Belted

(+) Talia Byre Shutterstock (+) Tove Jeff Spicer/Getty Images (+) Dilara Findikoglu WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Yes, wider waist belts have been materializing this past year, but it seems that all manner of statement belts are on the menu, as evidenced by the runways of London. Asymmetrical, hip-hugging versions showed up at Tove, while studded styles were seen at Talia Byre and Dilara Findikoglu.

On The Fringe

(+) Ahluwalia Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Di Petsa Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Burberry Kate Green/Getty Images INFO 1/3

To be fair, fringe has been a bit of a through line this fashion month, but it hit a high in London. The shredded finish got a modern makeover on sexy, see-through gowns at Ahluwalia and Di Petsa. Burberry, on the other hand, employed fringe in it free-spirited collection inspired by London’s historic music festival scene.

Victorian Theory

(+) Simone Rocha Simon Ackerman/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Yuhan Wang Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images (+) Erdem WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Voluminous, sculptural skirts — akin to the Victorian crinoline and bustle styles — are going to be al the rage come wedding season next year. Simone Rocha showed sheer sweeping gowns with boned internal structures that made the models appear to be floating (while clutching eyelet pillows). Yuhan Wang sent models down the dramatic smoke-filled runway in lace mini hoop skirt dresses while Erdem’s boned, hour-shaped corseted gowns were inspired by late 19th-century French psychic and artist Helene Smith.

Alt Girl

(+) Chopova Lowena Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Ashley Williams Shutterstock (+) Charlie Constantinou ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock INFO 1/3

The Hot Topic-loving concert girlie from your high school days is finally getting her due as London designers are finding her to be ultra-inspirational for spring. Chopova Lowena took a darker, goth-like take on American cheerleader culture, presenting layered mini skirts, studded babydoll dresses, graphic tees, and lace opera gloves in moody color palettes and Y2K-inspired prints. Ashley Williams brought back the skull print from the early aughts and splashed it on knit cardigans and floppy beanies, while Charlie Constantinou showed charcoal jersey dresses with coordinating leggings and metallic handbags.

Mother Earth

(+) Marques Almeida Hoda Davaine/Getty Images (+) Susan Fang NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images (+) Rory William Docherty Hoda Davaine/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Nature and all her elements were in full effect for LFW. First, there were the ethereal, botanical-laden chiffon gowns at Marques Almeida and the 3D floral masterpieces at Susan Fang that made show attendees feel like they had stepped into a fairy garden. Natural ocean environments were the theme of Rory William Docherty’s collection, which featured looks inspired by the colorful elements and treasures found on the sea floor.