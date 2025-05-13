Marilyn Monroe. Twiggy. Diana Ross. Princess Diana. What do all these legendary female fixtures have in common? They’ve all rocked polka dots during their time in the spotlight. Dating back to the mid-1800s, the humble print is the epitome of timeless. And though the motif is perennially in fashion, it’s more popular than ever this year. The stats don’t lie: According to Trendalytics, searches for polka dot items have already surged 260% in 2025.

The nostalgic aspect of polka dots is especially appealing to many, according to Campbell & Kramer’s founders, Presley Campbell and Alden Kramer. “It’s a print that has been popular throughout many decades — think the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s,” they tell TZR. “Bringing this pattern into the contemporary trend cycle feels both familiar and refreshing at the same time.” Meanwhile, in a similar vein, stylist Jenni Lee brings up Louis Vuitton reissuing their collaboration with Yayoi Kusama in 2023. “They brought those memorable dots back into the spotlight 20 years after the original launch.”

Now, she says the pattern is gaining traction again. “While some designers like Carolina Herrera and Comme des Garçons consistently feature dots in their collections, it was Marc Jacobs’ whimsical Disney-inspired oversized dots for his Fall/Winter 2024 collection that signaled the trend’s resurgence,” Lee explains. “When I saw Marc Jacobs present those dots in July 2024, I knew they would eventually trend again.”

(+) Marc Jacobs fall 2024 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Marc Jacobs fall 2024 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

With Jéan is another fashion-girl favorite label capitalizing on the trend right now, splashing tank tops, midi skirts, bikinis, and more silhouettes with the pattern. When it comes to styling dotted looks, founders Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas note how folks are quite experimental these days. “We’re seeing polka dots worn in more bold, directional ways — oversized dots on sheer layers, mixing dot scales in one outfit, or clashing them with unexpected prints,” they explain. “It’s fun to see how people are getting creative and making the print feel completely their own.”

Continue onward for all the polka dot styling inspiration you need for summer, plus of-the-moment pieces to work into your warm-weather wardrobe.

Print Play

Because polka dots are on the more minimal side, the print won’t look outlandish when clashed with another motif, like, say, a dainty floral or leopard. Should you go this route, there’s no need to go overboard with your accessories — a chunky bangle and kitten heels will do the trick.

Turn Up The Volume

“We love contrasting the flirty print with something a bit more baggy, casual, and boyish — think athletic shorts, track pants, or baggy jeans,” says Campbell and Kramer. The latter pairs especially well with a puff-sleeve patterned blouse, as shown above. Round out the ensemble with polished loafers and a leather carryall (don’t forget the quirky bag charms).

Dress To Impress

For an outfit that’s equal parts sultry and sophisticated, look no further than a sheer polka dot maxi dress. Let the number do all the talking by skipping a necklace, instead accessorizing with understated dangly earrings and a luxe flip flop. Keep this formula in mind for your next date night.

Show Some Leg

A matching set rendered in the timeless print is sure to take up prime real estate in your summer wardrobe. One two-piece look worth scooping up this season? Campbell & Kramer’s style here. The brand’s off-the-shoulder tank top and miniskirt mash-up is ready for a night out — one with dancing and espresso martinis involved.

Capri Season

Ready or not, the capri trend is back for round two this summer. If you’re down to get a bit experimental with the calf-baring silhouette, slip into a polka dot iteration. Playful and polished, the piece reads French girl-approved. Give the outfit a preppy touch by way of a short-sleeved polo.