Strap in, baby: Belts are having a moment. OK, we know what you may be thinking: Are they having a moment? You sure? And we don’t fault you for this because it’s not often the functional accessory, so often treated as an afterthought, is a hot topic amongst fashion fanatics. That said, based on the number of intriguing styles we saw on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, designers appear to be on a mission to make the supporting accessory the main character of your wardrobe. Louis Vuitton, for one, revived skinny belts, while Luar introduced a shiny monogram style. And the most of-the-moment way to utilize this sudden influx of option? Try the double belt trend.

“The look is a fun, fresh way to play with proportions and strikes a balance between nonchalant and polished,” says Mimchik’s co-founders Mia Kazovsky and Emma Marciano, who tapped into the styling trick by way of skirts. “[The piece] brings sophistication to the outfit formula, so why not add a second?”

Of course, we can’t discuss the up-and-coming look without first giving credit where credit is due. “[Miu Miu] definitely put the trend on a lot of peoples’ radar in the past few seasons,” the emerging designers explain, referring to the Italian fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 show. Miuccia Prada, an expert at kickstarting viral looks, including those miniskirts, sent models down the catwalk wearing two luxe leather belts on top of everything, from preppy plaid skirts to dangerously tiny shorts.

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

As for Mimchik’s own dual buckle skirts? Kazovsky and Marciano crafted the pieces with one belt around the waist and a second one wrapping around your thighs. “The movement is so fun when you walk,” they say. “We also worked to create something ultra-flattering, and the placement of the second belt looks great on the body.” Below, Marciano styled Mimchik’s denim look with the brand’s body-hugging moto jacket and chunky brown boots — an outfit formula we’re definitely bookmarking for fall.

Continue on for five other mash-ups that allow you to double up on the belt.

Mix It Up

If you’re the type who leans into a wow factor, team a black belt with a brown style for that two-toned look. For additional impact, sprinkle sweet colors and motifs, like checkered print and pastel pink, into the outfit.

One & Done

For easy entry into the trend, snag a waist-cincher that gives off the illusion of two separate belts. Next, allow the statement piece to be the focal point of your outfit by opting for an understated white dress and elevated gold jewelry.

Keep It Cohesive

Here’s how to pull off the style in a more subtle way: Stick to a neutral color palette of black, cream, and white. To keep the look from feeling like a costume, partner a studded strap with a leather black piece.

Front & Center

Parisian style star Maria Bernad’s upcycled brand Les Fleur also zeroed in on the two-in-one look, which she’s wearing above. Follow her lead and team the accent with a strapless tube top or plain shirt that needs an extra detail to make it pop.

Triple It

No need to stop at two accents — keep piling them on as you please. Above, influencer Christie Tyler demonstrated a cool technique for wearing three belts at once: Reach for multiple styles in various sizes and rock the pieces over a minimalist LBD. You can skip the jewelry, this look is striking enough to shine on its own.