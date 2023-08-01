We’ve all experienced those super lazy weekend mornings. You know the drill: Perhaps you stayed out way past your bedtime the night prior because the DJ was playing bop after bop, and you simply couldn’t leave. Still, there are a bajillion things on your to-do list, so spending the afternoon curled up on the couch just won’t do. Well, the TZR team sadly can’t lend a hand with your errands, but we certainly have a sartorial proposition that’ll make your day substantially more cozy: wearing your poplin pajamas outside the house. And the unexpected styling technique goes for all sleepwear; PJ tops, pants, and boxer shorts are all fair game for the public.

Poplin pajama dressing may seem out of the blue to some, but the fashion crowd has been wearing nighttime separates as everyday clothing for a while now. However, as Chief Merchandising Office for Revolve Lauren Yerkes notes, the trend is ever-changing. “We’ve seen pajama trends from previous seasons in various styles, from silk sets and slip dresses to boxer brief details,” she says, pointing out Helsa’s Cotton Poplin Stripe Pajama Pant as a fan-favorite option. “It’s fun to see how the look continues to evolve.” She adds that poplin is a great fabric to transition the look from season to season, as well as from day to night.

Yes, stepping out into the wild in your pajamas will likely feel a little strange at first. If this is the case, New York-based stylist Dione Davis recommends leaning on your accessories to dress up the outfit. “Using bold silver jewelry or a bag in structured leather will keep this looking polished and not like you rolled out of bed,” she tells TZR. And if you’re feeling especially daring? “A belly chain could look chic with this, too,” she adds. What’s more, the stylist brings up a smart and easy technique that’ll elevate your cozy separates in a pinch: Roll the bottoms and artfully tuck in your shirt. (Keep this insider tip front of mind for non-PJ outfits, too.)

And if your current poplin sleepwear doesn’t feel quite right anywhere but your bed, there are a handful of labels, in addition to Helsa, to turn to for your pajama fix. For starters, Donni’s Pop Pants are loved by the likes of Lisa Says Gah’s social media and partnerships coordinator, Libby May, and influencer Mimi Nguyen. “We first introduced them last spring, and they quickly caught on; they’re now one of our best-selling pants,” Alyssa Wasko Stein, the label’s founder, tells TZR. The striped designs are so sought-after that they’re, unfortunately, out of stock (there are still some solid hues available, though, should you want to take that route). Tekla is another popular sleepwear brand, with crisp, lightweight tops, shorts, and pants in its product offerings.

Of course, picking the perfect pajama silhouette to wear outside is only part of the equation — you also need some go-to ways to wear it. Find seven foolproof ideas ahead, complete with an edit of items you need for each outfit.

Head-To-Toe Cozy

There’s arguably nothing more relaxing than sitting on your patio in your pajamas while sipping on a warm (or iced) cup of coffee. Whether you plan on taking all your work calls from said spot or eventually need to head out somewhere, pair your bottoms with a luxe cashmere cardigan. Then drive your look’s comfort-first aesthetic home by opting for puffy sandals.

Casual Yet Cool

No, you don’t necessarily need to dress up your loungewear. Should you prefer head-to-toe laid-back pieces, like a graphic tee and scrunchie, go for it! Just be sure to tie everything together by accessorizing with accents in the same hue, such as an emerald green sandal and bag.

Easy & Elevated

Yerkes suggests creating an intriguing juxtaposition by teaming your casual pants with an oversized blazer, basic tee, and simple handbag. Wearing the combination to work may be a questionable move for some office environments; however, it’ll make for a cute look for a Sunday lunch at Jack's Wife Freda.

Closet MVP

Why reserve your white nighttime top for inside the house? The piece is fitting for a host of occasions, such as a casual coffee date or a get-together at your friend’s apartment. Before hitting the streets, complete outfit with luxe pumps — the Gucci ones above are a good idea — and a polished bag. Note: Pants are optional during the summer; we’ll leave that decision up to you.

Short But Sweet

Surprise, surprise — the boxer short trend continues to reign supreme. Try wearing your underwear with an understated tank top and sporty kicks for a low-key day spent bouncing around the city.

Leather Weather

One of Stein’s favorite ways to style poplin pants? Paired with a ballerina flat and sweater. “I think most people want to steer away from a full PJ look, and this [outfit] makes them look elevated and effortless,” she explains. Come fall, the mix will work wonderfully with a sleek leather jacket.

That’s A Wrap

Spruce up your PJs with the help of a fun wrap top. A chunky pearl necklace is also guaranteed to turn things up a notch, as illustrated above.