Milan Street Stylers Are Putting A Fresh Spin On These Age-Old Fashion Trends

New York and London might be in the rear-view mirror, but there’s still plenty ahead as Fashion Month’s agenda heads east, to Milan, before concluding in Paris the first week of October. The Italian city’s usual suspects are slated to show their newest collections, with Fendi kicking off the shows on Wednesday afternoon and making way for Versace, Jil Sander, Bottega Veneta, Ermanno Scervino, and more thereafter. Of course, the street style at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 is often as enticing as the shows themselves, so you’re sure to see many guests push the envelope with their looks.

So far, bomber dresses, metallic sets, and denim boot pants have made for major outfit inspiration as they struck a balance between minimalist and bold. Then there were notes of classic Milanese style, with some street stylers reaching for gold-detailed outerwear and rich, neutral palettes. Overall, however, the city’s fashion-savvy residents and visitors seemed to favor looks that take from a wide span of years — the ‘90s to mid-aughts (the blue tights and Mary Janes are so Blair Waldorf).

But before any more spoilers can be doled out, you should scroll ahead to see the best of the best from MFW.

Day 1

Darrel Hunter

There is, perhaps, nothing more chic than a thoughtfully layered look. Here, a guest wore a bomber jacket-style dress over a hoodie and patterned hosiery. For accessories, she sported slingback pumps, dark sunglasses, and a Diesel handbag.

Darrel Hunter

A checkered blazer is classic. For the most fresh look, this showgoer wore hers with trendy cargo pants and pointed heels.

Darrel Hunter

Shiny pieces can be styled subtly, as shown here. Rock your lustrous sweater with a matte, scarf-like skirt in the same hue for an elegant cool-girl look.

Darrel Hunter

Dress down a preppy look by wearing socks with clunky clogs on your feet.

Darrel Hunter

Metallics are so in style this season, if you couldn’t tell already. (For further proof, just review the Vogue World show.)

Darrel Hunter

This guest let her accessories lure the eye with their cheerful colors on an otherwise neutral look.

Darrel Hunter

Instead of leaning into the much-loved monochrome trend, a showgoer perfectly color-coordinated her patterned separates and strappy sandals, and only broke up the synchrony with an electric-blue handbag.

Darrel Hunter

The Canadian tuxedo can be what you make it. In this case, it’s a full look of mismatched denim separates.

Darrel Hunter

Wearing tights is an easy way to get the most wear out of your summer dresses. They can also make a look pop.

Darrel Hunter

Rich neutrals, on the other hand, are so classic Milan. This street styler incorporated thoughtful bits of color by matching her blue-tinted sunglasses to her multicolored headscarf.