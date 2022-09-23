Back in the early aughts, Paris Hilton basically started the spangled pink mini dress trend, and now, in a full resurgence of “Y2K style,” it appears Hilton came to Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show to remind everyone why she’s the ultimate trendsetter and will always be the ahead of the style curve. Hilton joined supermodels such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski on the catwalk while wearing a tiny scintillating pink dress. The piece was styled with a pair of embroidered floral fingerless gloves and she gave her best model walk in neon pink pumps, which fans of The Simple Life might find suited Hilton’s taste to the T.

While her shimmering, hot pink dress shared similarities to that of Dua Lipa’s in Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, there was one significant difference: The pièce de résistance of Hilton’s outfit was, of all things, a veil. The bridal accessory was a reoccurring theme in the collection with brides before Hilton rocking it. (Bella, for example, came out in a head-to-toe purple veil and gown combo.) This season of Fashion Month thus far, too, has seen fantasy bridalwear make waves. Just last week at London Fashion Week, brides were big news as designers like Simone Rocha adopted the couture tradition of closing out shows with whimsical wedding looks. This moment was also, perhaps, a nod to her newlywed status, given that Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum less than a year ago, in November 2021.

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Although Hilton closing Versace was a well-kept secret from the general public, once the word was finally out, it couldn’t have seemed too surprising. The actor loves the fashion house, as she has worn Versace many times over the years, and the creatives behind the brand clearly adore her as well. In the Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration of Versace and Fendi (dubbed “Fendace”) there were several short chainmail frocks that seemingly alluded back to Hilton’s 21st birthday outfit. Some models even wore platinum blonde wigs, giving viewers the ultimate contemporary Paris Hilton experience.

In terms of Versace’s Spring 2023 show, however, sparkle wasn’t in fact a common thread. Many dresses and tops were, by contrast, made from chiffon, macramé, and leather. Design-wise, there was a mix of structured and fluid forms, high and low hemlines, and modest and sexy necklines. Prints also played a role, as they showed up in swirling purple and pink florals motifs with a gothic overtone. And on the accessories front, early aughts-inspired chokers, low-slung belts, leather fringe handbags, and colorful sunglasses finished off virtually every look.