Balloon, genie, paarachute ... a few different names are floating around for those voluminous pants that are, quite literally, blowing up on social media right now. Despite being all over the place with its moniker, there’s no denying fashion girls are on the same page when it comes to the bottom’s appeal. The trousers are flowy, roomy, and oh-so comfortable — essentially, the polar opposite of skinny jeans, which seem to be fizzling out of the fashion landscape (cue the cheers from millennials everywhere).

Alaïa set the trend in motion, debuting an assortment of balloon pants in shades like soft pink, baby blue, black, and white on its Spring/Summer 2025 runway. The billowy bottoms were balanced with midriff-baring bandeau tops. Chloé tapped into the look, too, by way of bold floral and gauzy see-through styles. Creative director Chemena Kamali went in a more feminine direction in terms of styling, pairing the trousers with coordinating floral tanks and lace tops.

Personal stylist Alexandra Lamb says the trend is a playful take on barrel jeans, which have been enjoying a moment in the sun these past few seasons. “Their voluminous, bubble shape has quickly made them a micro trend on TikTok, as they add an unexpected twist to a look,” the fashion expert explains. “With their airy structure and effortless vibe, balloon pants instantly elevate an outfit, making them both fun and surprisingly easy to style.” Her recommendation? “To complement the shape of balloon pants, try pairing them with a slightly voluminous top that hits just above the waist,” she tells TZR. “This helps balance the proportions of your outfit without overwhelming the look.” Another piece of advice to keep in mind: “Since balloon pants make a bold statement on their own, keep the rest of your styling minimal to let them shine.”

Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment

Now that fall is right around the corner, consider starting your new-season wardrobe with a pair of balloon pants. Ahead, a few ways to wear the bottoms, courtesy of the style set.

Show Some Shoulder

“A more fitted top tucked in works well, creating a defined focal point and letting the pants stand out,” Lamb says about styling the bottoms. Show a bit of skin via a body-hugging tube top, which happens to be another trend this season. As for accessories, a pendant necklace and clogs jazz up the ensemble.

Up The Volume

Don’t be afraid to go all out with balloon-like silhouettes. As Lamb mentions, the key is to choose a top that lands above the waist (or belly button). Simply offset the roomy shapes with sleek heels and dainty jewelry.

Midriff Moment

Before we enter 50-degree weather, wear your crop tops as many times as possible. Play with proportions by teaming your form-fitting shirts with the voluminous pants. Then, polish the outfit with black pumps and coordinating square-shaped sunnies.

Pastel Perfection

Pastel shades are always a good idea, especially when wearing two at once. Case in point: The butter yellow genie pants and light pink button-up combo here is so visually pleasing. Footwear-wise, Lamb says a simple, minimal ballet flat adds just the right contrast to the balloon pant shape.

Cozy & Cute

If you’re someone who prioritizes comfort, you’ll love the outfit formula above. For a cozy, hanging-around-the-house look, style your spacious pants with a soft cashmere sweater over a plain white tee. Finish with mesh flats or slippers — whatever your vibe is.