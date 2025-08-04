(Trends)

Balloon Pants Are Poised To Be Fall’s Trendiest Bottoms

They’re blowing up.

by Kelsey Stewart
Balloon pants trend
Balloon, genie, paarachute ... a few different names are floating around for those voluminous pants that are, quite literally, blowing up on social media right now. Despite being all over the place with its moniker, there’s no denying fashion girls are on the same page when it comes to the bottom’s appeal. The trousers are flowy, roomy, and oh-so comfortable — essentially, the polar opposite of skinny jeans, which seem to be fizzling out of the fashion landscape (cue the cheers from millennials everywhere).

Alaïa set the trend in motion, debuting an assortment of balloon pants in shades like soft pink, baby blue, black, and white on its Spring/Summer 2025 runway. The billowy bottoms were balanced with midriff-baring bandeau tops. Chloé tapped into the look, too, by way of bold floral and gauzy see-through styles. Creative director Chemena Kamali went in a more feminine direction in terms of styling, pairing the trousers with coordinating floral tanks and lace tops.

Personal stylist Alexandra Lamb says the trend is a playful take on barrel jeans, which have been enjoying a moment in the sun these past few seasons. “Their voluminous, bubble shape has quickly made them a micro trend on TikTok, as they add an unexpected twist to a look,” the fashion expert explains. “With their airy structure and effortless vibe, balloon pants instantly elevate an outfit, making them both fun and surprisingly easy to style.” Her recommendation? “To complement the shape of balloon pants, try pairing them with a slightly voluminous top that hits just above the waist,” she tells TZR. “This helps balance the proportions of your outfit without overwhelming the look.” Another piece of advice to keep in mind: “Since balloon pants make a bold statement on their own, keep the rest of your styling minimal to let them shine.”

Chloé Spring/Summer 2025Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment

Now that fall is right around the corner, consider starting your new-season wardrobe with a pair of balloon pants. Ahead, a few ways to wear the bottoms, courtesy of the style set.

Show Some Shoulder

“A more fitted top tucked in works well, creating a defined focal point and letting the pants stand out,” Lamb says about styling the bottoms. Show a bit of skin via a body-hugging tube top, which happens to be another trend this season. As for accessories, a pendant necklace and clogs jazz up the ensemble.

Chan Luu
Balloon Pant
$195
Eterne
Amina Top
$275
Galley Los Angeles
Ana Necklace
$68
Favorite Daughter
The Heartbreak Kitten Heel
$250
Cuyana
Classic Easy Zipper Tote
$298

Up The Volume

Don’t be afraid to go all out with balloon-like silhouettes. As Lamb mentions, the key is to choose a top that lands above the waist (or belly button). Simply offset the roomy shapes with sleek heels and dainty jewelry.

Suzie Kondi
The Delos Pants
$275
Bardot
Lissett Soft Balloon Top
$79
Jennifer Fisher
Small Puffy Heart Earrings
$250
Black Suede Studio
Albie 65MM Satin Mule Sandals
$328
Revolve
Luna Bangle
$65

Midriff Moment

Before we enter 50-degree weather, wear your crop tops as many times as possible. Play with proportions by teaming your form-fitting shirts with the voluminous pants. Then, polish the outfit with black pumps and coordinating square-shaped sunnies.

Pull & Bear
Oversize Baggy Pants
$60
Reformation
Tate Linen Top
$168
Marc Jacobs
Marc Cat Eye Sunglasses
$140
Coach
Swinger Bag 20
$195
Valerie
Mini Rondelle Necklace
$305

Pastel Perfection

Pastel shades are always a good idea, especially when wearing two at once. Case in point: The butter yellow genie pants and light pink button-up combo here is so visually pleasing. Footwear-wise, Lamb says a simple, minimal ballet flat adds just the right contrast to the balloon pant shape.

Ronny Kobo
Dickens Balloon Pants
$388
Steve Madden
Mags White
$80
Madewell
Oversized Button-Up Shirt
$108
$80
FRAME
Ribbed Fitted Tank
$118
$89
Eliou
Noemia Necklace
$280

Cozy & Cute

If you’re someone who prioritizes comfort, you’ll love the outfit formula above. For a cozy, hanging-around-the-house look, style your spacious pants with a soft cashmere sweater over a plain white tee. Finish with mesh flats or slippers — whatever your vibe is.

Alaïa
Balloon Silk Taffeta Pants
$2,300
Everlane
The Classic V in Cashmere
$198
Mate The Label
Organic Cotton Boyfriend Tee
$58
STAUD
Alba Ballet Flat
$395
Jacquie Aiche
Round and Baguette Diamond Bracelet
$1,940