For a fictionalized character, Carrie Bradshaw has managed to become one of the most notable style icons of all time. She helped to bring products like Manolo Blahniks heels and tutu skirts into the mainstream fashion conversation. Whatever she wore, fans wanted to wear. According to Rebag, a luxury resale accessories platform, Carrie’s iconic Fendi Baguette purse was one of the retailer’s most searched items in 2021. The fervor for the style only intensified after episode 3 of And Just Like That... aired, where Carrie wore a purple sequin Fendi Baguette bag to Che’s comedy performance. The sparkly accessory was the ultimate fashion It-moment in the reboot, thus far.

If you were obsessed with the statement item upon seeing it, here’s a special announcement: you can now buy Carrie’s exact sequin purse. Fendi announced a re-edition of the mesmerizing design, which is available right now for pre-orders. The medium Baguette bag features all-over purple sequins of different shapes and sizes that create a 3D effect. It has the signature FF clasp and a long, detachable strap, which allows you to wear it crossbody style if you don’t feel like holding the short handle.

The sequin design first debuted in Fendi’s Fall/Winter 1999-2000 collection and though you might not recall how it was styled on the runway, you certainly can get all the outfit inspo you need from Carrie’s look, pictured below.

Courtesy of Fendi

In episode 3, titled “When in Rome,” Carrie went to support Che (played by Sara Ramirez) at her comedy show. Unlike the more laid-back and eclectically-dressed crowd of millennials at the show, Carrie kept her outfit quite dressy. She wore a sequin graphic dress underneath a semi-shimmery trench coat. Her accessories were equally fabulous — she stood tall in a pair of metallic leather platform sandals from Saint Laurent while the purple sequin Fendi Baguette bag shined brightly on her shoulder.

If you want to own a piece of fashion history — a luxe one at that, as Carrie’s purse costs $4,300 — get your pre-order in right now. The bold sequin handbag will add all the necessary drama and pizzazz to any outfit. Should the accessory feel too sparkly for you though, pick up the Baguette style in a soft, sheepskin design or in a pastel pink shade.

