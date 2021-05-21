This Memorial Day Sale Has The $49 Bikini You’ll Wear All Summer Long

Ah, the long weekends. With COVID restrictions lifting and more opportunities to venture out again, people are looking forward to the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend more than ever before. At long last, we have an opportunity to get dressed up to go chill at the park or even do a small BBQ with just family or friends. And since you probably had more time to browse on your phones for fun, you probably have quite a few items in your virtual shopping cart or wishlist already. If there are any splurge-y purchases you’ve been putting off over the past few weeks or months, Memorial Day fashion sales offer an opportune moment to pull the proverbial trigger — and here are the best ones you should check out asap.

Observed yearly on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day was traditionally celebrated by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades. But there is another, unofficial (albeit very pleasant) way many Americans celebrate the nationwide holiday — shopping, that is. If you’re one of those people for whom Memorial Day weekend equals big sales and a major shopping spree, keep scrolling to get the scoop on the best and biggest sales fashion brands have in store for this first summer holiday, below. With deals at brands like Beyond Yoga and Richer Poorer, you can easily lean into one (or a few) of the Summer 2021 athleisure trends. Or, perhaps, consider getting your hands on that cropped tee Kendall Jenner loves.

Richer Poorer

From May 20 to May 24, the comfort-focused label will offer $40 off every $150 you spend on the website (sales items excluded). Then, from May 27 to May 31, the customers will get a discount on the brand’s best-sellers (with up to $10 off on packs.)

Joe’s Jeans

From May 24 through June 1, this cult denim brand will be offering 30 percent off both full-price and sale items. Just enter promo code “WELCOMESUMMER” to get a deal on those trendy Bermuda shorts you’ve been eyeing for the looming hot weather season.

Joie & Equipment

Starting May 28 till June 1, both sited will offer 30 percent off all sale items with code “MD2021.”

Macy’s

PSA: Macy’s Memorial Day annual sale event is already on — and this year, the sale is even more expansive with a total of 72,000+ items ranging from home decor to designer fashion. You can take up to 60 percent off thousands of items for a limited time, without any additional steps (i.e. discount codes) required.

GOYA

This Spanish footwear brand offers a unisex core collection of flat sandals (alongside several sportier styles) inspired by the menorquina style. From May 28 to May 31, GOYA will be offering 15 percent off sitewide — so get to it while supplies last.

We Dream In Colour

From May 26 through May 31, this handmade jewelry brand is offering 20 percent off all orders of $150 and above with code “MDW21” (sale items are excluded from the Memorial Day flash deal.) The brand will also cover shipping for all orders placed within the United States.

Missoma

This UK-based jewelry brand is beloved by celebs and style icons Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk, and Kate Middleton. Starting May 28 through May 31, Missoma will offer 15 percent off all orders placed within the United States (excluding items from the Missoma Fine collection and accessories excluded) with code “MEMORIAL15.”

Calzedonia

To officially kick off summer aka vacation season, this Italian hosiery and beachwear label will sell all of its bikinis for $49 from May 28 to May 31.

Nomasei

Designed in Paris and produced in Montopoli, Italy, shoes from this luxury footwear label abide by a slow-fashion ethos. From May 28 to May 31, Nomasei will offer 20 percent off its select styles with the code “NomaseiMemorial.”

Intimissimi

From May 27 to May 31, this Italian lingerie and loungewear brand will put all of its bras on sale for $19 apiece. With each bra normally priced at anywhere from $29 for an underwire- and padding-free triangle style to $69 for a flower-adorned balconette, that means you’ll get anywhere from 34 percent to roughly 72 percent off.

Coach

Allegedly, Coach will be offering 30 percent sitewide for the entirety of Memorial Day weekend. (Yes, that Pillow Taby bag J. Lo loves is included.)

Nordstrom

From May 26 to June 6, the luxury department store and online retailer will have its bi-annual Half Yearly Sale with markdowns across all categories.

Michael Kors

The cult American brand will offer 25 percent off MK Men’s product and all access smartwatches starting May 26. The sale with extend beyond Memorial Day, wrapping as late as June 20.

Andre Assous

This comfort-forward shoe brand will offer 40 percent off select items with code “LOVE20” starting May 24. The sale will continue through Memorial Day, ending on May 31.

Vitamin A

If you’re on the hunt for some eco-conscious swimwear that retails at a higher price point, now is your chance to get your hands on that luxe bikini you’ve been eyeing since last summer. This Hailey Bieber-approved label will offer up to 60 percent off all of its merchandise from May 27 through May 31 — so shop away!

Beyond Yoga

This activewear brand makes some seriously soft leggings — Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Gwyneth Paltrow are all big fans. Anytime from May 25 to May 31 is a great time to consider getting a pair (if you haven’t already), as the site will offer an additional 25 percent off sale items with a total discount of up to 75 percent — no code needed.

Chelsea Paris

Founded by Nigerian-born, LA-based designer Theresa Ebagua, this footwear brand makes some luxe, consciously produced footwear pieces. From May 28 through May 31, the brand offers 25 percent off select styles from its website, with code “memorial25.”