There's two things you should know about BANDIER. First, it's that its styles are made to move, calling on quality technical fabrics that are primed for living an active life. Second — BANDIER is always in good company. So then, the brand's decision to foray into swimwear, with a little help from cult beachwear brand, Solid & Striped, should come as no surprise. Together, the BANDIER x Solid & Striped swim collection is a short-but-sweet punch of summer fun, delivering looks that integrate seamlessly with your activewear and ready-to-wear arsenals.

Launching on Jun. 25, the 6-part collection features a style for everyone — whether full-coverage one pieces or itty bitty bikinis are your preference. As for one-pieces, there's the ice-white Carson, which goes sporty with a high-neck cut and lime color-blocking; while the Blair keeps with the Scottie's true blue shade and boasts neon piping. The two-pieces offer similar duality. There's the Selena set, which features a high-waisted, low thigh cut, with a racerback top that mirrors BANDIER's model-loved white Rivington tank. The Scottie top and bottom sacrifices a bit more fabric, its low-rise briefs and a strapped bandeau top offering a slinkier look. Both sets feature a banded, multi-hued contrast trim that offset the solids, imbuing the "Solid & Striped" moniker in their geometric language.

All around, the collection is "optimistic, sporty, and energetic" — according to Shefali Shah, BANDIER's Chief Merchandising Officer. In asking about aesthetic inspirations, Shah shared that the BANDIER wearers' personal style is paramount when gleaning new ideas. "Our consumers live full and busy lies, and prioritize active and wellness in their daily routines, but want to look great doing it all," says Shah. "Swim is a part of our customers lifestyle, so it was a natural adjacency and expansion for us."

COURTESY OF BANDIER COURTESY OF BANDIER COURTESY OF BANDIER

When shopping for activewear or swimwear, it's important to look for pieces that can blend seamlessly with your ready-to-wear wardrobe. This way, you're sparing your wallet and being kinder to the planet. Luckily, each of these pieces do it all, doubling as sports bras for your workout or bodysuits for your next street style appearance. This sort of chameleon-effect is no coincidence — BANDIER designs with versatility at top of mind. "We all have a duty, as retailers and as consumers, to have authentic internal conversation about sustainability and social responsibility," says Shah. "It's important to be mindful while shopping, not only when it comes to understanding supply chains and origin of product, but even when it comes to investing in pieces that feel unique and have longevity in your wardrobe."

Continue ahead to browse the all-new styles, and be sure to keep eyes on BANDIER for more Summer swim:

