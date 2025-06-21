Nine times out of 10, if you see me on any given day, time, or place during the summer, I’m wearing a dress. To clarify, this isn’t because I’m lazy (OK, maybe a little bit — they’re just so easy to throw on and go), it’s because figuring out what kind of top to pair with seasonal bottoms like slip skirts, denim Bermuda shorts, and linen trousers is downright perplexing. Yes, you can never go wrong with a classic T-shirt or tank, but what about when you’re trying to put together a more elevated outfit? That’s where peasant blouses come in.

The questionable name of the style refers to its construction. These tops are typically high-necked with an embroidered bodice and loose bishop sleeves, and were part of traditional folk attire in Eastern European countries. Fast forward to 2025, and you’ll still find purist ones, but brands are also making modern takes by adding ruffles, patterns, or lace or sheer fabrics. There are also cropped silhouettes and sleeveless options, too. What’s more, these breezy shirts are adjacent to the boho resurgence that’s heavily influencing current fashion trends. Whichever one you choose, it’ll result in a more visually interesting outfit — and if you’re like me, break you out of your dress rut.

Ahead, you’ll find 10 peasant blouses to add to your summer wardrobe.

Chloé Scoop-Neck Puff-Sleeve Top In Silk Georgette & Lace $4,350 See On Chloé As one of the designers leading the boho resurgence, Chloé has unsurprisingly mastered the peasant blouse. The long tunic length of this one caught my eye – it can be paired with a range of bottoms, from shorts to capris to bootcut denim. I’m also here for showing a little skin via the peek-a-boo lace panel at the midriff.

Saint Laurent Blouse in Knit $2,200 See On Net-A-Porter Could blue be the next big summer color trend? In my humble opinion, the answer is yes. The balloon silhouette of this Saint Lauren blouse is nice and breezy for hot summer days.

Ulla Johnson Effie Flutter Sleeve Top $250 See On Ulla Johnson If you’re in the market for a short sleeve option, I predict Ulla Johnson’s white flutter sleeve top will get lots of airtime in your summer wardrobe.

Isabel Marant Advika Top $490 See On Isabel Marant I’m all for season-less dressing to get the most out of the pieces in my closet. This red Isabel Marant blouse can be worn now with a white denim skirt, but would also look incredibly cool with leather trousers come fall.

Farm Rio Off-White Ana Tapestry Blouse $230 See On Farm Rio ‘Tis the season for wearing your boldest, loudest prints, such as Farm Rio’s tapestry peasant blouse, complete with ruffled sleeves.

Wilfred Wordsworth Poplin Blouse $98 See On Aritzia Who doesn’t love a little off-the-shoulder moment? I reach for a cropped blouse whenever I’m wearing a high-waisted bottom, like a prairie skirt or denim shorts.

Dôen Nera Top $228 See On Dôen Few prints scream “summer” like gingham. While I wholeheartedly believe I should be spending the season in a coastal Italian town, in reality, I’’ll be slicking the pavement in NYC for most of it. Dôen’s darling cropped peasant top with floral eyelet details and a grosgrain ribbon-threaded neckline and sleeves works for either scenario.

J Crew Ruffle-Trim Button-Up Top $80 See On J Crew I predict I’ll be reaching for J Crew’s sleeveless blouse on those scorching mid-summer days. Bonus: It comes in a very trendy shade of butter yellow.

Mango Printed Blouse With Ruffles And Bow Detail $90 See On Mango Depending on who you ask, leopard print is a neutral. For the record, I happen to agree and can visualize a number of outfits featuring Mango’s ruffled blouse.