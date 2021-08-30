Don’t cry because summer’s over; smile because the season happened and you had the opportunity to show off your summer style and unleash your arsenal of warm-weather appropriate outfits. However, it is officially time to shift into a fall dressing mindset and start prepping your closet for the seasonal transition. And what better way to gear up for autumn than by shopping the fashion sales for Labor Day Weekend?

Once a year, the most generous of brands celebrate LDW by rolling out impossibly good discounts for a limited time (take, for example, Maje’s sitewide 60% off clearance sale). The annual sales not only help you get a jump start on coordinating your fall lewks, but they also present opportunities for you to finally snatch that It-item you’ve had on your radar. For example, if you’re an avid admirer of Emily Ratajkowski’s effortless street style, you’ll be over the moon to find that JW Pei’s ruched Gabbi bag will soon be 20% off. Or, try Lizzo’s diamond initial necklace from BaubleBar, which is already marked down from its initial price tag of $48 to $18 (!). Scroll down to browse the best Labor Day Weekend fashion sales.

Batsheva

Ella Emhoff’s favorite knitwear brand (and creative collaborating partner) Batsheva is offering 25% off its entire site from Sept 3. to Sept. 6. All you need to do is use the code “DRESSES25” at checkout.

BaubleBar

BaubleBar is giving its fans the chance to snag sale items for an extra 20% off (some items are so discounted, they’re as little as $10!). The jewelry brand has a seemingly endless selection of trendy pieces to shop from, so if you need little help choosing what to add to cart, follow Lizzo’s lead and pick up a personalized initial necklace. Sale goes on until Sept. 7.

DL1961

Do you need a new pair of blue jeans? DL1961 is offering 15% off from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8. All you need to do is use the code “LABORDAY15” and you’re good to go.

Draper James

At Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James label, the fun has begun. The fashion brand’s Labor Day sale started on Aug. 27 and goes until Sept. 6, offering sale items at an additional 40% discount.

Edge of Ember

Looking for some more delicate, golden pieces to add into your jewelry collection? Fine jewelry brand Edge of Ember is having a 15% off deal with the code LABORDAY15 from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6. The sale presents the perfect opportunity to snag one of Meghan Markle’s favorite pieces of jewelry, the Visionary Charm Necklace, at a major discount.

FRAME

Celebrity-beloved FRAME is known for its killer sales, and the LA-based denim brand’s Labor Day sale is no exception. Take 30% off already marked down items on frame-store.com from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6 — no code required.

Intimissimi

Ahead of a new season is always an opportune time to update your undergarments collection, and Intimissimi wants to make restocking your intimates as effortless as possible. All bras from the brand are $19, and you can take advantage of the incredible discount from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, both in stores and online.

JADE Swim

For Labor Day, sustainable swimwear brand JADE Swim is offering 20% off when you use the code, “LABORDAY.” The discount kicks off on Sept. 1 and lasts until Sept. 7, so you have about a week to stock up any new minimalist bathing suits that catch your eye.

JOEYBABY

JOEYBABY, which is known for its already affordable selection of trendy jewelry — starts its 30% off sale on Sept. 3. The deals will last until Sept. 7 and all you need to do is use the code “DAYOFF30” at checkout.

JW Pei

If you haven’t yet gotten your hands on JW Pei’s croissant-like Gabbi Bag (Emily Ratajowski and Hailey Bieber are major fans), the accessories brand’s Labor Day discount is the chance you’ve been waiting for. Use code “LABOR20” during the first week of September for 20% off everything.

Maje

Maje, a fashion brand known for its effortless French woman aesthetic, wants to ensure the summer season ends with a bang. All items are currently 60% off and the brand’s spring and summer styles are even further discounted by 20%. The nearly too-good-to-be true sale lasts until Sept. 6.

Nomasei

Launched by two Chloé alums, Nomasei is known for its eco-conscious approach to design and, of course, its selection of effortlessly stylish shoes. You’ll find that its sale items are up to 30% off for Labor Day Weekend.

Sandro

Are you in the market for a new sweater that’ll put you in the fall mood? Sandro’s Labor Day Sale is where you’ll want to look for some new cozy knitwear. All of Sandro’s items are 60% off their original price, with some pieces from its summer collection at an additional 20% off. The sale is already live and will last until Sept. 6, so make sure to get one of its statement sweaters before they sell out.

Vitamin A

With summer slowly drawing to a close, now is actually the prime time to buy a few swimsuits on super sale. Enter: Vitamin A’s Labor Day extravaganza. The sustainable swimwear brand is offering 30% off all its items from Sept. 1 until Sept. 6. Type in “LaborDay21” at checkout to unlock the discounts.

YanYan

Knitwear brand YanYan is celebrating the start of autumn with 30% off select styles from Sept. 3 until Sept. 7. Grab one of its many whimsical cardigans at an incredible discount to help switch into a fall fashion mode.