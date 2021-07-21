If You Have Classic Style, You Need Reese Witherspoon’s Summer Top

In case you missed it, gingham is back in a big way for summer 2021. The timeless print has always been synonymous with summertime (likely due to its resemblance to a good old-fashioned picnic blanket), but this season you’ll find it manifesting in unexpected doses of sartorial joy. This summer’s trending gingham designs — imagine colorful checked maxi gowns, gym-ready plaid sports bras, and bikinis covered in graphic squares — keep with the year’s ongoing trend of optimistic fashion. Reese Witherspoon’s gingham top, with its eye-catching navy and white print and whimsical ruffle detailing, is a quintessential example of the pattern’s newfound joyful iteration.

On July 20, the multi-hyphenate shared a photo of her outfit while promoting the latest pic for her viral book club, a YA coming-of-age novel entitled The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee. Witherspoon, a notable reading pro, chose an outfit that was comfy-casual and properly conducive to an afternoon spent curling up with a good book: A sleeveless gingham button-down from her fashion brand Draper James, olive green short-shorts, and clear reading glasses.

Witherspoon’s gingham top speaks to precisely what’s so exciting about the ongoing gingham reinvention for summer 2021; the print’s timeless aesthetic is still present, but it’s being updated with whimsical touches (look to her voluminous sleeves) to make it feel exciting and contemporary. Best of all, the sleeveless blouse from her Southern Belle-inspired fashion line is on sale for $70, which is $18 off its original price.

Her blue blouse outfit pic wasn’t the only time the Oscar-winning actor documented her resounding endorsement of the season’s joyful gingham trend. Earlier this week, Witherspoon donned another one of her Draper James checked pieces, only this time she opted for a puffy-sleeved wrap dress in a cherry red, seersucker-meets-gingham print. With her sundress, she chose a woven raffia tote bag, square-shaped sunnies, and an oversized sun hat — the ultimate summer look to wear when attending a laid back summer BBQ.

If you feel ready to test out this season’s new interpretation of the iconic motif, scroll ahead to shop a few TZR-approved gingham pieces. You’ll notice some of the items featured, like DÔEN’s dark blue tank with shoulder ties, are playful yet not too experimental, making them ideal summer basics to add to your wardrobe. Of course, there are some whimsical, more experimental items included as well (namely abacaxi’s colorful cropped blouse), so if you feel like you’re up for the styling challenge, go ahead and add those to your cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.