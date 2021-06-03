If there’s anyone who can turn a Canadian tuxedo into an alluring nighttime look — and avoid making a fashion faux pas — it’s Emily Ratajkowski. While attending a Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on June 2, Ratajkowksi wore a denim bra top from Prada with baggy jeans in a similar blue hue (also from the fashion house). The outfit felt luxurious as it did utilitarian, and was an undeniably unconventional going-out look. (A more ordinary sports outfit might involve, say, a pair of jeans worn with your favorite player’s jersey.) But, the model isn’t your average street style star and always puts her own unique spin on an outfit. You heard it here first: Ratajkowksi’s two-piece ensemble is about to become as iconic as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s matching denim moment circa 2001.

For accessories, the 29 year old also wore a ruby red baseball cap, white sneakers from Vans, a handful of layered necklaces, and gold hoop earrings. A JW Pei hobo shoulder bag in a mustard shade rounded out Ratajkowski’s courtside look. JW Pei is swiftly becoming one of her favorites, as she owns multiple purses from the buzzy handbag brand and recently has loved showing them off through her street style outfits.

Both of Ratajkowski’s denim items are from Prada’s Organic Denim line, a ready-to-wear capsule collection crafted from 100% organic cotton that’s free from harmful pesticides and fertilizers. For the products, Prada used an eco-conscious dying method where water consumption is kept well below the industry standard to maintain a low environmental impact. Though the model’s exact bra top and baggy bottoms are sold out, the good news is that there are still plenty of similar jean options you can shop on Prada’s website.

If you’re hoping to emulate the star’s denim-on-denim summer outfit, but without the luxe price tag, there are other ways to achieve the look. For instance, Daily Paper’s vintage-inspired jean two-piece makes for a fabulous dupe. Only time will tell if denim bra tops and matching jeans become the outfit to wear this summer, but if you’re already enthused by the idea, you’ll find a few denim pieces to shop, below.

