Wolf Circus — the demi-fine jewelry label behind some of the most Instagram-famous baubles out there — is no stranger to unassuming elegance. Under the direction of its founder, Fiona Morrison, the Vancouver-based brand has developed the perfect balance of minimalism and kitsch. And in an era of fashion where the pared-back aesthetic has reached its golden age, Wolf Circus thrives. The brand has made a name for itself with its unexpected yet easy-to-wear designs. Now, Wolf Circus launches its first-ever gemstone collection, giving its designs a new level of colorful charm.

The Canadian jewelry brand aims to create accessible luxury with all of its designs — and its latest collection falls right in line. Wolf Circus' newest drop consists of styles featuring stones like peridot, sapphire, ruby, and alexandrite to add a touch of sparkle to its nostalgia-inducing designs. “The collection drew a lot of inspiration from vintage collections during the renaissance and more maximalist times with our idea to modernize the pieces and make them more attainable,’ Morrison shares with TZR in an email. “We included some playful elements such as the heart-inspired pieces and nods to classic shapes such as the emerald stone cuts on the Penelope Necklace and Rings.”

Courtesy of Wolf Circus Courtesy of Wolf Circus Courtesy of Wolf Circus

These effortlessly chic heirloom-inspired pieces will work with anything you wear — which is exactly what Morrison had in mind when she designed the collection. “Casual clothes with slightly more decadent jewelry has been a recent staple of ours. The oversized heart earrings look amazing worn with a hoodie,” she says. The designer also mentions that she envisions these new designs as the statement pieces to accompany customers’ current jewelry collection. “These pieces layer perfectly with our other simple rings, bands, and earrings.”

As with the rest of Wolf Circus’ pieces, the brand’s new gemstone styles are made with recycled sterling silver, bronze, and 14k gold plating. And for its new collection, the brand opted to use lab-grown stones due to their smaller impact on the environment as compared to mined gems.

If you’re ready to add a new item from Wolf Circus’ gemstone collection to your everyday jewelry collection, scroll down to shop from the new collection below.

