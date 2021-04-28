Naomi Osaka is booked and busy. Fresh off the announcement about launching her own skincare brand (KINLÓ debuts this fall and will prioritize products for melanated skin tones), the four-time Grand Slam champion revealed she’ll also be venturing into swimwear design. The Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka collection will be a hybrid of the tennis star’s sporty aesthetic and personal feminine style. The collection will come in two drops: the first takes place on May 10 and the second on May 19. This partnership will also introduce new prints and silhouettes into Frankies Bikinis current offerings — and the resulting designs are as cool as you’d expect.

Osaka, who co-designed the pieces with the brand’s founder and Creative Director Francesca Aiello, tapped into the most exciting Summer 2021 swimwear trends. Take the shiny fabric look that will be everywhere, which is perfectly encapsulated in Osaka’s swim-safe glitter material bikinis. If you’ve been eyeing the midriff flossing phenomenon, you’ll also find a few options that deliver the dramatic, crisscrossing impact that’s helped cement this controversial trend as the go-to look amongst fashion girls.

As well as inventive designs that celebrate the leading swimsuit trends, the collection includes several suits where Osaka’s tennis influence is obvious. The Osaka One-Piece, for example, is a prime manifestation of the courtside-meets-poolside aesthetic at its best. The one-piece is made of a hot pink and white swirling marble print and features a polo collar and adjustable waist tie. The look says, “I’m a pro on the court” and “I’ll be lounging by the pool all day with a glass of rosé in hand.”

The collection was also designed with a range of body types in mind, an aspect of fashion that is paramount for the 23 year old. “I think it's really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it's important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority,” said Osaka in a press statement. All suits offered will range from sizes XS to XL and a few select styles will also be offered up to 2XL. “Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That's exactly what we aimed to do with this collection,” she said.

While the Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka collection marks the young tennis star’s first foray into swimwear, the collab is hardly the first opportunity she’s had to demonstrate her fashion design prowess. Osaka has previously collaborated with ADEAM, Nike, and Louis Vuitton, but the upcoming swimwear line offers fans a chance to get her style at more accessible price points. (Dresses from ADEAM x Naomi Osaka, for example, ranged from $800 to just under $900). The swimwear collection starts at $80 and caps out at $190 and will be available to shop at frankiesbikinis.com. Be sure to bookmark this post, as it’ll be updated with standout selects from both drops of the collection once they go live.