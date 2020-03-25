As the whole world spends more time at home, it's likely you're finding more activities to occupy yourself during this downtime and it seems celebrities are doing the same. Kendall Jenner has been quietly working on her TikTok content, and her latest video is making a strong case for her tie-dye sweatpants. The top model's colorful spin on the cozy staple make be exactly what you need to give your at-home looks a cheerful pick-me-up.

On March 22, Jenner shared an entertaining TikTok video on her Instastories dancing with her good friend Fai Khadra. But perhaps the most eye-catching part of the clip was the pair of vibrant sweatpants the 24-year-old had paired with a cropped camisole. In the video, Jenner is seen sporting what looks to be red and white tie-dye sweatpants. She matched up the striking sweats with a white bra-top and wore her hair in a messy bun on top of her head.

Though sweatpants fall into the leisure category in a wardrobe, Jenner's tie-dye pair proves that you don't have to sacrifice style when it comes to your loungewear. A colorful, elevated pair of joggers like her's will bring a cheerful, cozy-chic vibe to your laidback looks — not to mention, they're likely to uplift your mood, too. The best part? If cropped tops aren't really your thing, they can be paired just as easily with a rib-knit tank and a graphic tee.

Jenner isn't the only stylish celebrity to opt for a cool pair of tie-dye sweats recently, fellow model, Hailey Baldwin is partial to them as well. The model donned her own bold bottoms in an appearance on husband, Justin Bieber's, Instagram Live video on March 19. Like Jenner, the 23-year-old kept her look simple, styling her orange and purple sweatpants with a cropped, fitted black tank.

Now that spring is officially here, a pair of tie-dye sweatpants is what you need to breathe new life into your loungewear. So, move your dark hued pieces aside, and continue on to scoop up styles similar to Jenner's and Baldwin's to brighten up your lineup for the warmer weather.