These Early '00s Jeans You Likely Donated Just Showed Up On Bella Hadid

Celebrities are experiencing the Y2K fashion nostalgia in full force for 2021. Dua Lipa has been showing some extra love for her candy-colored maximalist rings and baby tees, Gabrielle Union brought back leather bralettes, and everyone from Miley Cyrus to Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber have been obsessed with beaded phone charms. To add on to this early aughts nostalgia, Bella Hadid just wore a pair of Von Dutch jeans, thereby showing the 2000s vibes are here to stay for summer 2021.

In her most recent Instagram post, the model shared a wavy video of herself while wearing a red striped polo shirt (unbuttoned for a playful touch) and low-rise, loose-fitting Von Dutch jeans. To finish off the whole Y2K look, Hadid accessorized with some nostalgic jewelry like gold bracelets stacked by the dozen and some oversized hoops bearing the model’s name. In the post captioned “Besos,” she truly looked like an early aughts style icon. The model was one of the first celebs to champion the nostalgic chunky jewelry trend, after all, when she debuted the candy-colored rings in a street style photo and on her Instagram. Additionally, Y2K jewelry was a big trend on the Fall/Winter 2021 runways.

The fact that Hadid wore these Von Dutch jeans indicates that the whole early aughts trend is only about to get bigger in the coming months. There is no better time to get this look before vintage Von Dutch items start selling out — the way Dior’s Saddle bags once did. If you, unfortunately, donated your Von Dutch pieces way back when, scroll ahead to shop some items so you can rebuild your collection. There are some baggy, Y2K-esque Von Dutch denim styles available on the resale market right now. Then, check out these 2021 denim trends for some additional styling inspiration.

