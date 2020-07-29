Celebrities can get their hands on just about any brand — and have access to all the big-name stylists in the biz. But that doesn't mean they're always fully decked out in luxury designers. There are loads of cool indie brands celebrities love, and stars can often help put these emerging label on a global stage.

Case in point: Gigi Hadid's recent Instagram live wearing a bowling shirt from Australian brand Holiday The Label inspired a legion of fans to check the label out for the first time. Celebrity street style is naturally a bit different right now than the pre-pandemic days. While the must-have (emphasis on the must) accessory of the season is a face mask, Hollywood darlings have also become more relaxed their attire. Though, you'll notice these fashion girls have been striking the perfect balance of going-out clothing with loungewear. Whether that be a crewneck sweatshirt with a By Far bag or a cropped Mirror Palais top paired with low-rise trousers, street style is still proving to be very much alive during quarantine. And like always, stars are introducing emerging labels to the public, even if it's from the comforts of their own backyards.

Ready to discover the ultra-cool brands that have the celeb set hooked? Keep scrolling and you'll be in the know by the time you reach the bottom. Plus, take some A-lister styling notes while you're at it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: Mozh Mozh

Backgrid

Designed and created by Mozhdeh Matin, Mozh Mozh works with female artisans protecting Peruvian textiles. It uses fabrics like alpaca, cotton, wool and natural rubber to create its one-of-a-kind pieces. Alongside its unique clothing, Mozh Mozh also has an assortment of handbags and jewelry. Most recently, Kendall Jenner took the streets in the crochet Zanga Skirt. And fellow model Bella Hadid was seen in the label's Natural Rubber trench coat and pants on an off-duty excursion during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: Kenneth Ize

Designer Kenneth Ize created his namesake label in 2013, reimagining crafts from Nigeria. For its latest collection — the first Paris Fashion Week showing — the brand honed in on mixed and matched prints in bold colors. Stars like Yara Shahidi, Naomi Campbell, and Childish Gambino have shined in Ize's loud prints, and the designer was one of the LVMH Prize 2019 finalists, meaning he's one to watch.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: Holiday The Label

You've likely caught a glimpse of Holiday The Label's signature checkered print via Instagram, most recently on model Gigi Hadid. In addition to Hadid, Cami Mendes and Kourtney Kardashian are among its celebrity fanbase. Founded by Emma Mulholland, the Australian label boasts other quirky prints like cow, cheetah, newspaper, and floral — bringing '90s fashion into the present. And if the bowling shirt trend has sparked you interest, the eponymous label serves up plenty of styles.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: Fe Noel

Fe Noel is designed in Brooklyn by Felisha Noel and focuses on vivid colors and bold prints. The label is also influenced by Noel's passion of travel, as well as her Caribbean heritage. It has become a favorite among fashion-forward celebs like Gabrielle Union and Beyoncé. Above, Gabrielle Union in May 2020 wearing its Daughter of the Soil Knit Sweater. Beyoncé was also pictured in an exclusive two-piece set from the brand during a vacation last November in Miami, and she also wore a look from its Resort 2018 collection on a separate occasion.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: By Far

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bulgarian label By Far first debuted its range of shoes in 2016, and later expanded its product assortment to handbags. Founded by twins Valentina Bezuhanova and Sabina Gyosheva, many of By Far's silhouettes draw inspiration from the '90s — a decade that has been top of mind for many modern designers. You'd be hard pressed to miss its accessories captured on street style stars like Hailey Bieber (shown above carrying its Amber Bag), Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: Mirror Palais

Newcomer Mirror Palais has found a home in the closets of Hollywood's best dressed, and rightfully so. Launched in 2019 by Marcelo Gaia, the New York-based label is known for its swimwear and sultry selection of crop tops and slip dresses. Recent celebrity sightings in Mirror Palais include Bella Hadid out and about in the beloved Underwire Polo top, and Dua Lipa in its Collared Cropped Shirt for her music video Break My Heart. Inventory is low at the moment, but keep your eye peeled for the restock in August 2020.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: Telfar

Gotham/GC Images

Based in Brooklyn, eponymous label Telfar was founded by Telfar Clemens in 2005. As of late, Telfar has been nominated for the 2020 CFDA Awards for American Accessories Designer of the Year. The label's bags have been on the arms of fashion's leading ladies like Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Solange Knowles. With its latest drop completely selling out and causing an internet frenzy, Telfar's handbags have been dubbed the It-bag of the year. While you wait for the bags to be restocked, shop it's apparel below on Ssense.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: Elliss

Based in London, Elliss Solomon created Elliss in 2016. The label manufactures its clothing using natural fabrics like organic cotton, hemp, and bamboo in London and Slovenia and its distinct art-inspired prints are created in collaboration with a printer in The Netherlands. Elliss' celebrity clientele includes the likes of girl band Haim, Gigi Hadid, and Dua Lipa.

Indie Brand Celebs Love: Musier Paris

If you've heard the name Musier Paris before, its the brand's Insta-famous Clara pearl cardigan that probably first comes to mind. Founded by influencer Anne-Laure Mais Moreau, the French brand releases cool girl staples like short sleeve cardigans, ribbed tanks, and midi skirts. Starlets like Emma Roberts, Kaia Gerber, and Maddie Ziegler have taken note of the brand's chic offerings.