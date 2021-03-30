Is Kourtney Kardashian Adopting Travis Barker’s Style? An Investigation

Aside from finishing each other’s sentences, you know the connection between you and your soulmate’s real when you two start dressing alike. Once you’re practically inseparable, it’s only natural to riff off of each other’s style or even swap garments to give your wardrobe a unisex refresh. Like you, celebrities are not immune to all things cutesy and endearing when it comes to their relationships and romance. Take Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s couple style, for example, which can best be described as rockstar cute. Ever since the two started dating in late 2020, Kardashian’s outfit choices seem to have converged with her beau’s at an exponential rate — and fans will notice how the reality TV star has adopted some of Barker’s fashion items into her own wardrobe.

Most recently on March 29, Kardashian stepped out to grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in a look that looked eerily reminiscent of Barker’s punk-rock style. (She wore an oversize brown flannel shirt from COS just days after stepping out with Barker on March 20, where he wore a navy plaid flannel.) The celeb outfitted herself with a graphic tee, a pair of shiny beige pants, some Yeezy Season 5 python ankle boots, a white nylon Pochette bag from Prada, and a seamless face mask from Skims. Overall, the look gave off a more grungy, rockstar vibe, which was in stark contrast to her usual minimalist fashion choices of relaxed tees and feminine, structured suit sets. Kardashian’s usual street style looks skew towards brighter colors, too, but lately she’s been sticking to neutrals and blacks.

Over the past couple of months, Kardashian was also spotted with her new beau in several coordinating outfits. On March 27, she and Barker attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 260 martial arts event in Las Vegas and both of them wore shiny leather outerwear layered over a basic tee. Another night, on March 19, the two stepped out while wearing white graphic tops and dark-colored separates for (yet another) date night at Nobu, which seems to be one of their go-to dinner spots. Though the couple did not wear exact matching pieces — that would be too noticeable — one can definitely see the similarities between Kardashian’s ensemble and Barker’s.

Though the relationship is still very fresh, it seems the couple is on the same wavelength when it comes to their fashion choices. Edgy cuts and accessories are also among the biggest Spring 2021 runway trends, so you can fully expect to see Kardashian work these items into her rockstar grunge wardrobe. Should you feel inspired to tap into this side of you, shop similar pieces to Kardashian’s below. Then, perhaps, it’s time to revisit and blast some of your favorite Blink-182 songs.

