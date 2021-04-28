Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber's Matching Pants Moment Was Everything

The mother and daughter connection is truly like no other and there is a myriad of ways one can build on that unbreakable bond. Some, like Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., star together in campaigns for major brands. Others, like influencer Brittany Xavier and her daughter Jadyn, team up to create viral TikTok videos. Another sure sign that the bond between mom and daughter is strong is when you start wearing similar clothes. This happened to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, who wore matching pants while out to dinner.

On the night of April 27, the Crawford-Gerber squad stepped out for a meal in LA’s Venice neighborhood. The entire family — Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Presley Gerber, and Kaia Gerber — all showcased their own, unique style, but there was something in particular that would catch a fan’s attention. That night, both Crawford and her daughter opted for a pair of straight-leg denim pants, thus joining in on the anti-skinny denim moment one supposes. Crawford wore her jeans with a v-neck printed blouse and a smart black blazer that was neither too oversized nor too fitted. She finished off the look with some strappy, barely-there sandals and a black crossbody bag, channeling that laid-back, out-to-dinner-in-Cali vibes.

As for Kaia, she opted for a more casual, skater-chic look by pairing her blue denim bottoms with an $18 Hailie waffle-print top from Brandy Melville, some red Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers, and her favorite Ava bag from Celine that she’s been wearing nonstop these past few months. The mother-and-daughter matching moment was too cute.

Coordinating outfits in the celebrity world are all too common and not just between moms and daughters. Hollywood couples, too, love a good style swap or matching ensemble. Recently, Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly have been donning matchy-matchy couple looks, while Kourtney Kardashian borrows some style cues from her boyfriend Travis Barker. When you and the important people in your life are truly in sync, it’s only natural to riff off of each other’s style, or even start a shared closet of items both of you love and wear on a regular basis.

If you, too, want to lean into the straight-leg jean aesthetic, scroll on to browse and shop some denim bottoms below. Then, check out these 2021 denim trends for some further style tips and on-trend shopping options.

