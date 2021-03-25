Celebs Like Meghan Markle & Hailey Bieber Love This Popular Brand For Its Basics

With the myriad of curated boutiques and retailers that exist on the market today, making decisions on where to shop online and in-store is no easy feat. However, amongst the many shopping destinations, there is one that consistently stands out from all the others. When it comes to minimalist, easy-to-wear fashion, Aritzia is at the top of mind for both Hollywood stars and fashion aficionados. It’s not rare to see many celebrities and models shop at Aritzia for the essentials, whether it’s for a pair of breezy summer pants or a tiny crop top. The Canadian retailer even helped make puffer coats go viral a few seasons ago with its own version dubbed the Super Puff, which has been spotted on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Yara Shahidi.

Aside from outerwear, Aritzia also has a range of moderately-priced offerings that touch on every category like athleisure and denim. The retailer carries a range of exclusive in-house brands such as Wilfred, TNA, and Babaton in addition to other notable labels like AGOLDE. There’s no shortage of pieces you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe just like your favorite celebs do. To see what exactly they like to wear from Aritzia, keep scrolling. Take inspiration from their ensembles, then shop similar pieces to theirs to craft your own outfit.

Celebrities Wearing Aritzia: Yara Shadidi

Earlier this year, Yara Shadidi gave us the ultimate puffer coat moment when she snapped a photo of herself with her mom and brother taking a sunrise walk. Shadidi and her brother both wore the popular Super Puff jacket from Aritzia, proving that the brand’s versatile coats can truly work for everyone.

Celebrities Wearing Aritzia: Meghan Markle

(+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle loved her Babaton purple dress so much she wore it twice. The first time she debuted the style was in January 2019, which she styled with a red coat. Later in the year, she attended the One World Summit and chose to wear the bold violet long-sleeved dress once again. The full-length number featured a modest side slit that was even appropriate enough for royals to wear.

Celebrities Wearing Aritzia: Kendall Jenner

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has been loving these olive chino pants from Aritzia’s Tna label. The model wore the pair of bottoms twice in one week. She first styled it with a white tee and a cardigan. Then followed up the look with a sweater vest and button-down shirt combo, proving this workwear-casual trouser is a versatile piece to have. Last summer, Jenner was also spotted wearing a cropped cardigan from Aritzia’s vintage-casual label Sunday Best, proving the brand is one she continuously goes back to.

Celebrities Wearing Aritzia: Emma Roberts

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

In May 2020, Emma Roberts showed her love and support for the Canadian retailer when she wore its heart embroidered Poesy sweater from the Wilfred line. The slightly shrunken crewneck style was made from a cozy wool and cashmere blend and featured exaggerated sleeves with thick, ribbed cuffs to create a more snug fit. She paired the comfy top with a leopard print mini skirt, black tights, a pair of Ranch Road Starr lace-up booties, and a Belletrist tote bag.

Celebrities Wearing Aritzia: Jamie Chung

In addition to its very in-demand Super Puff jackets, Aritzia is known for its versatile tops that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. In March 2020, actor and TV personality Jamie Chung showed her social media followers how she styled her Aritzia top of choice. The puff-sleeve navy number was paired with cuffed jeans from Levi’s and lilac-colored Ann Taylor slides. Though her exact piece is no longer available to shop, there are plenty of close alternatives still in stock.

Celebrities Wearing Aritzia: Irina Shayk

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On March 10, 2021 Irina Shayk graced the streets of New York City with another fashion-forward, highly imitable look. The model and fashion guru wore the Olive Mini 15’’ skirt from Aritzia’s exclusive brand Sunday Best, which she paired with a sweater, parka, and over-the-knee boots that all came from the magazine and apparel brand 032c. She completed the look with a pair of Linda Farrow x Magda Butrym sunglasses and a scarlet mini bag from Los Angeles-based cult brand Chrome Hearts.

Celebrities Wearing Aritzia: Dakota Fanning

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Dakota Fanning doesn’t shy away from Aritzia’s outerwear offerings. In addition to consistently sporting the brand’s Super Puff jacket over the past several years, the actor was spotted in a relaxed utility shirt jacket from the store’s downtown-casual range Wilfred Free in October 2020. The sighting happened in Los Feliz, so the aforementioned garment served as a more lightweight and West Coast-appropriate alternative to a down coat. She paired the patterned shirt jacket with the popular oversized sneakers from Alexander McQueen, some denim shorts, a zebra-printed shoulder bag from Loeffler Randall and a green hair clip from the boho accessory brand Valet Studio.

Celebrities Wearing Aritzia: Hailey Bieber

GAMR / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber is a fan of the brand’s basic wardrobe offerings. In the past, she wore a variety of neutral-colored pieces from Aritzia ranging from oversized crewneck sweatshirts to tiny cropped tanks. On this particular occasion in August 2020, Bieber stepped out while wearing a pair of high-waisted teal biker shorts from Aritzia’s in-house athletic brand TNA. She paired it with a slouchy crop pullover from Joah Brown, a pair of adidas Dart Frog sneakers, a Vicky Camera Bag from Saint Laurent, and a reusable face mask from the Ello x Drew House collab.