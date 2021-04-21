Sophie Turner’s Outfit Is From This Instagram Brand All Fashion Girls Love

Whoever first changed the societal perception that pajamas were only meant for bed deserves a handwritten thank you note. Coordinating two-piece sleepwear — typically in the form of silk trousers and a matching button-up shirt — are a favorite amongst street style stars with a preference for comfort. And now, as a post-pandemic reality nears and everyone reckons with the current state of their closets, a silky lounge ensemble will become the go-to look. For a preview of an inevitable PJ-filled future, look to Sophie Turner’s pajama set. The actor’s outfit, in addition to showcasing how sleepy co-ords can transcend bedtime style, also featured one of 2021’s most hyped-up, throwback prints: psychedelic checkerboard.

On April 20, Turner wore a purple two-piece set from print designer KJP’s collab with every fashion girl’s favorite retailer, Lisa Says Gah. She took the outfit for a spin while grabbing dinner with husband Joe Jonas at celebrity hot-spot Nobu in Malibu. Her look was so refined that, at first glance, you may not have even realized her set belongs in a PJ drawer — I’m telling you, pajama sets are pure magic. In order to achieve this high-fashion illusion, Turner strategically unbuttoned her blouse to reveal an ivory bralette underneath (a sultry styling hack celebrities love) and wore a pair of white, square-toe mules. The Game of Thrones star accessorized with a white STAUD Ollie Bag and a chunky, beaded Yin Yang necklace. Both items helped Turner give off a “I’m ready for a night of cocktails and fun” vibe as opposed to “I just took my melatonin pill and will be asleep by 9 p.m.”

NYP / BACKGRID

The psychedelic print found on Turner’s set might look familiar to those who frequent the trendy retailer Lisa Says Gah on Instagram or are acquainted with the trippy two-piece outfits from Barcelona-based label Paloma Wool. Checkerboard had a huge moment during the Fall/Winter 2020 runway season, specifically from Arthur Arbesser (the mauve and blush print from the Milanese brand went micro-viral online) and Preen By Thornton Bregazzi. As to why hypnotic checkers are all the rage? You can thank the ongoing resurgence of ‘70s fashion for the funky look being back at the forefront of fashion. The retro phenomenon also includes wavy stripes and funky argyle patterns, both of which are trending again.

Distorted checkerboard, with its whimsical twist, will play a major role in post COVID-19 fashion. And as Turner proved, a pajama two-piece set is such an easy way to honor the original print. Ahead, you’ll find Turner’s exact purple blouse but sadly, only limited sizes remain in stock. However, you’ll see other silky pajama options (some with a similar checkered design, some without) that you can style with your favorite pair of heels for your next going-out look.

