It’s safe to say everyone is booked and busy this month. Summer is right around the corner (June 21, we’re waiting for you), and with it comes travel and OOO season. Indeed, that beach trip you’ve been planning since the beginning of the year is creeping up. So if you’re currently stressing over what to wear on said excursion, you can rest easy: June’s fashion news is brimming with new must-have products and can’t-miss collaborations that’ll offer you easy outfit ideas and shopping opportunities. Not to mention, there are plenty of cool brand campaigns to draw your next style inspiration from, too.

Even if you aren’t traveling to a faraway sandy shore for June, chances are you’ll need some new swimsuits to wear to the local pool (or, you know, just sunbathing on the lawn). Enter the Summersalt and Diane von Furstenberg collaboration. The capsule collection, which is priced from $60 to $125, fuses the swimwear brand’s best-selling designs with the New York’s designer cheery, feel-good prints. Additionally, Saks exclusive drop with Brunello Cucinelli offers ready-to-wear pieces like a silky striped dress or breezy linen pants for rooftop cocktail hour and boating days alike.

To stay up to date with all the sartorial happenings this month, keep scrolling below. And as always, continue to check back as we’ll be adding more buzzy fashion news throughout the weeks.

Gigi Hadid Stars In Miu Miu’s New Handbag Campaign

Steven Meisel

If you’re eyeing a new bag for this month, turn your attention to Miu Miu’s new Arcadie style. It comes in both a matelassé and sleek smooth leather design, as seen on campaign star Gigi Hadid. The model, styled by Lotta Volkova, of course also rocks iconic pieces from the house like its viral pleated miniskirt, which you might be inclined to add to cart, too.

Swarovski Debuts Its Metamorphosis Campaign

Swarovski’s Metamorphosis campaign brings together a bevy of talent: fashion photographer Steven Meisel shot the images, Dame Pat McGrath oversaw the makeup looks, and, of course, the brand’s Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert conceived the concept that celebrates joyful self-expression. According to the press release, the imagery draws on Swarovski’s Austrian heritage for inspiration, taking its cues from the magical garden rooms created by Empress Maria-Theresa at Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace in the Eighteenth Century.

“Maria-Theresa’s garden rooms are populated from her dreams. They are fantastical spaces painted with murals of exotic flora and fauna from around the globe that would never naturally share the same habitat. In the same way, I wanted to create an enchanted crystal garden that does not exist in nature but still brings the same joy,” said Engelbert in a statement. Indeed the butterfly and parrot motifs in this jewelry drop help to accomplish that mission.

Saks & Brunello Cucinelli Drop An Exclusive Sailing Capsule

Courtsy of Saks Fifth Avenue

If your vacation plans involve a trip to the Amalfi Coast or South of France, you’ll need to check out Saks latest capsule collection with Brunello Cucinelli. The exclusive drop consists of sailing-approved breezy skirts, versatile pants, and dresses that channel the effortless, quiet luxury trend.

MCM Releases Its New Maxi Monogram Collection

Courtesy of MCM

For those who are over the IYKYK aesthetic, dive right into the logo mania look for the season. MCM just released a brand new assortment of accessories embellished with re-vamped, large-scale monograms from the label, which will surely be right up your alley.

Summersalt & Diane von Furstenberg Team Up Again

Courtesy of Summersalt

Speaking of the aforementioned swimsuit collab, we simply can’t resist the adorable and colorful prints on the new Summersalt and DVF pieces. Whether you’re drawn to the ruffle one-piece or prefer to stick to a classic bikini, you’ll surely stand out in the new styles at the pool and beach this summer. Shop the seven-piece collection right now.

Bucherer Reopens Its Flagship Store In Las Vegas

Courtesy Of Bucherer

Taking a trip to Las Vegas this month? Make sure to check out Bucherer’s new flagship store at The Forum Shops at Caesars, which has now reopened after a year and a half of renovations. The space plays home to the brand’s finest curations of watches, fine jewelry, and art. Alongside the opening, Bucherer will release a new haute joaillerie collection called Inner Fire and Masterworks, a special curation of haute horology pieces from both niche and established brands, with limited-edition and one-of-a-kind pieces by Girard Perregaux, H. Moser, Hautlence, Jacob & Co, and Ulysse Nardin.

Filippa K Celebrates Its 30 Anniversary

Courtesy Of Filippa K

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, Scandi label Filippa K is launching a new monogram, which pays tribute to its founding tenets. “A departure from its sharp serif logo, the 93 Monogram depicts the brand’s first year, 1993, with a sense of effortless sensuality,” the press release said. “The rounded edges embody Filippa K’s natural approach to design, balanced by a refined symmetry that communicates the house’s signature take on Scandinavian minimalism.”