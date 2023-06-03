I love to travel, but I hate packing. The whole process — from figuring out how to fit all my clothes into the suitcase to deciding which shoes will match my pre-planned looks — can be overwhelming. Over the years, however, I have figured out how to make this step less stressful for myself: by only taking versatile pieces that require minimal styling. This approach helped me narrow down my outfit ideas when I went to the Bahamas a few months ago.

For my weekend stay at the SLS Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau, I wanted to bring the most effortless, beach-y wardrobe staples. This meant my ankle-breaking espadrille sandals (which I’ve only worn once since I bought them five years ago, mind you) would remain home while my water-resistant black slides would come with me. Other items I threw into my suitcase? Denim shorts, easy summer knits, and neutral accessories, like beige sandals, to mix and match with my looks. My goal was to not overthink any of my outfits; instead I wanted focus on the relaxing vacation ahead of me. And I’m pleased to say the mission was accomplished.

Ahead, see the looks I packed for my quick getaway and feel free to use them as jumping off points to curate your own vacay wardrobe.

A Shirt & Denim Shorts

Marina Liao

My go-to look for every beach trip is a short-sleeve, button-down — be it this lacy Andersson Bell piece or a colorful linen shirt — styled with denim shorts. It’s a foolproof combination you can wear over your bikini to breakfast, so you don’t feel exposed, followed by a quick shedding of layers once it’s time to jump into the ocean.

Neutral Accessories

Marina Liao

When it comes to bags, shoes, and jewelry, I try to pack only neutral-colored items because I know they will ultimately match the best with my outfits. I wore these beige heels a lot at the resort, and my pearl earrings paired seamlessly with this brown Staud dress and with my red and white striped bikini (not pictured, sorry!).

A Matching Set

Marina Liao

I always travel with at least one matching set, so I don’t have to think twice about what to wear. I brought this Reformation knitted top and skirt with me and the items worked as a laid-back yet dressy look for the hotel’s rooftop bar and club. My Benedetta Bruzziches bag added a sparkly touch — I know this doesn’t count as a “neutral” accessory per se, but the purse is a surprisingly versatile party purse.

A Statement Dress

Marina Liao

You always need that one statement dress in order to end the trip on a fashion high note. I wore this teal crochet number from PatBo to an oceanfront dinner at 25 Degrees North and felt so fabulous, which led me to post the look on Instagram. (Judging by the likes and comments, my friends loved it, too.) You can still buy my exact dress, below, or check out other equally glam gowns that’ll wow everyone at dinner.