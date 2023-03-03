In 2019, Margot Robbie was announced as the lead in an upcoming Barbie movie and this information set social media abuzz — the term barbiecore was coined shortly after. In fact, the viral aesthetic, which is about embracing all things hot pink, began to surge on Google back in June 2022, according to Google Trends. Meanwhile, the barbiecore hashtag on TikTok is currently at a gasp-worthy 251 million views. Needless to say, the world is thrilled about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. And now that we’re inching closer and closer to the June 21 release date, TZR did some investigating to find all the must-know info, from the plot to casting.

Warner Bros. Pictures shared Barbie’s much-anticipated release date back in April 2022 via an Instagram post, with a photo of Robbie sitting in a hot pink convertible, naturally. “#BARBIE July 21, 2023 Only in theaters,” the caption read. And last summer, images of the cast, which also includes Ryan Gosling as Ken and Issa Rae as another Barbie doll, on set in Los Angeles began swirling around the internet, getting fans even more excited for the film.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Barbie so far. And consider purchasing your movie tickets as soon as they’re available because the theaters will be jam-packed with fans.

Barbie Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Barbie dropped in December 2022. “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been ... dolls,” a voiceover said in the clip. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until...” The trailer shows Robbie wearing a striped-one piece swimsuit and sunglasses. Shortly after, it cuts to young girls smashing and breaking their dolls. Gosling and Rae also make a quick appearance towards the end of the one-minute and 15-second video.

Barbie Plot

There’s still some uncertainty around the actual plot of the movie. But according to a 2018 Deadline article, Barbie gets forced out of Barbieland because she’s not perfect enough. “She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realization that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection,” Deadline said. Of course, the plot may have evolved since then, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Barbie Cast

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In addition to Robbie, Rae, and Gosling, the star-filled cast also includes Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, and America Ferrera. Rae told The Hollywood Reporter she joined the film simply because Gerwig directed it. “I’d met her once before, at the BAFTAs, and really, really loved her.” Will Ferrell — yes, you read that right — is also part of the cast, taking on the role of the CEO of toy company Mattel, which owns Barbie.