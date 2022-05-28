Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Is The It Girl You Should Already Know

As the child of a celebrity, it can be challenging to find your way out from underneath your parent’s shadow. For some, growing up in the spotlight pushes them away from Hollywood entirely. But for others, they utilize their famous last names, and experience with fame, to open those proverbial doors and break into the fashion industry. As the daughter of English actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, Iris Law chose the latter — and she is taking over the modeling industry.

Iris, 21, first walked the runway for Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2020 show and since then has modeled for Dior Beauty, Marc Jacobs, JW Anderson, and more. In addition to ruling the catwalk, she maintains an active social media presence on Instagram and TikTok as the It girl uses both platforms to show off her playful style, cool-girl friend group, and vacations in exotic destinations. The model prefers TikTok, though, as she posts multiple videos on the app every day — and her 196k followers can’t get enough. As of late, she has over 6.1 million likes on her profile, which is filled with 60-second clips of her posing in barely-there outfits, taste-testing rare foods, and dancing to Nicki Minaj with her friends.

Ahead, find several fascinating facts about the It girl — you’ll recognize Iris’ face everywhere now.

Iris Was Born On Oct. 25, 2000

Iris is the only daughter of Frost and Law, who were married from 1997 to 2003. The couple had two other children together: Rafferty (25) and Rudy (19). Iris also has an older half-brother, Finlay Kemp (31), from her mother’s previous marriage and two half-siblings, Ada (7) and Sophie (12), from her father’s second marriage. Despite all of their packed schedules, Iris maintains a close relationship with her parents. Back in 2018 she told the Evening Standard that her upbringing was relatively normal despite growing up with celebrity parents. “My parents weren’t rock ’n’ roll when I was growing up,” she said, “They were just my parents.”

Iris Made Her Modeling Debut In Miu Miu’s 2017 Resort Lookbook

Miu Miu

At just 15 years old, Iris followed in her godmother Kate Moss’ footsteps, and made her modeling debut in Miu Miu’s Resort 2017 lookbook. She was photographed wearing colorful prints, dark lipstick, and chunky sandals and fits right in alongside veteran models like Taylor Hill.

Iris Became A Burberry Beauty Brand Ambassador In 2017

Angelo Pennetta for Burberry

After posing in the Miu Miu Resort 2017 campaign and being featured in Teen Vogue’s #ForGirlsByGirls issue, Iris secured her first global ad campaign with Burberry in January 2017. The model looked gorgeous for her close-up in Burberry’s Liquid Lip Velvet campaign.

Iris Joined IMG Models In 2019

She made her modeling career official by signing with IMG Models in July 2019. After adding her name to the roster, Iris began posing for fashion campaigns and attended events for houses such as Loewe, Fendi, and Mugler.

Iris Debuted Her Signature Shaved Head On British Vogue

Iris sported shoulder-length locks for a majority of her life, but in July 2021, she showcased her newly shaved head in a photoshoot for British Vogue. She posted the pictures from the shoot on Instagram with the caption: “So many wigs and secret hiding my head moments! Which only makes this day more special.”

Iris Has Nailed Her Runway Walks

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Iris dominated Fashion Week last year by walking in runway shows for Italian houses such as Missoni and Roberto Cavalli at Milan Fashion Week for their Fall/Winter 2022 collections.

Iris Appeared On Vogue Hong Kong

Vogue Hong Kong

The model graced the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s February 2022 issue for her first-ever cover star appearance. On TikTok, she shared a video of the moment with the caption “best book ever !!!!!!” — it has received over 304k views so far.

Iris Attended The 2022 Met Gala

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images

Iris hit another major milestone at 21: she attended her first Met Gala. She joined designer Jeremy Scott for the event alongside celebrities like Anitta, Khloé Kardashian, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Iris’ Style Is Playful & Quirky

When she’s not strutting down the catwalk or posing in eye-catching and bold frocks for fashion campaigns, she opts for Y2K-inspired garments from her wardrobe that’s filled with vintage garments. As you scroll through her Instagram feed, you’ll notice her adoration for tie-dye patterns, cropped baby tees with playful graphics, sheer mini dresses styled over bikinis, and her go-to pink bandana tied as a head scarf.