No one has nailed minimalist style quite like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Always one to embrace simple, understated looks, the supermodel is constantly stepping out in neutral outfits from luxury labels like The Row and Bottega Veneta. As it happens, that same less-is-more philosophy applies to her beauty brand Rose Inc, too. For those unaware, Huntington-Whiteley’s clean, science-backed makeup and skin care company champions multi-use products that strive to clear up shelf space. And now, the entrepreneur is expanding her empire to include resort-ready looks. Yes, Huntington-Whiteley is partnering with Hunza G, a fan-favorite London-based swimwear label that debuted in the ‘80s, on a must-have summer collaboration. The limited-edition nine-piece collection is available to shop on Hunza G’s site and Net-a-Porter.

The model shared the exciting announcement via Instagram on June 6. “Couldn’t be happier to have created a limited-edition collection in collaboration with @roseinc and @hunza.g.,” she wrote in the caption. In the post, the entrepreneur is sporting the Christy Seersucker Swimsuit in red ($225), which, as the name suggests, features seersucker fabric and sleek rings on the straps. In addition to the elevated style, other key looks in the lineup include a one-shoulder design, which is available in cream, red, and coral. And if sets are more of your thing, you’ll love the Iman Seersucker Bikini, which comes in the same aforementioned three hues.

The model’s fan base is likely very familiar with her affinity for Hunza G swimwear. In fact, you’ll recall in 2019, Huntington-Whiteley posted pics in the Domino Blush swimsuit, which set social media ablaze (to put it lightly). That said, this Rose Inc and Hunza G partnership is poised to be a huge hit.

So, whether you’re jetting off to a tropical island or plan to spend your weekends at a nearby pool, work a piece from this buzzy summer collaboration into your outfit rotation. Complete your poolside outfit with lipstick from Rose Inc, and you’re ready for a relaxing and stylish afternoon.