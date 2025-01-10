(Style)

Leather Bomber Jacket Looks To Copy This Winter

Bundle up, baby.

by Kelsey Stewart
@fiahamelijnck
How to wear a leather bomber jacket
If you strolled around the streets of, say, New York or Paris over the past few months, it’s very likely you saw your fair share of leather bomber jackets. Simultaneously edgy and elevated, the outerwear has been adopted by many a fashion girl this fall and winter. And with design powerhouses like Saint Laurent and Chloé showing the effortlessly cool silhouette on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, the trend certainly won’t be losing momentum once the weather starts warming up.

According to Cassandra Sethi, personal stylist and founder of Next Level Wardrobe, the rich texture of leather brings a rugged yet refined touch to any cold-weather outfit while still keeping you warm. “This season, they’re really having a moment, thanks to the return of vintage-inspired styles and the growing love for pieces that work in any setting — whether you want to dress them up or keep things laid-back,” the expert tells TZR.

For an after-work dinner or date, a flirty miniskirt and statement tights combo will make the piece nighttime-apt. But, if polished pants are more your speed, she says, “You can easily pair it with structured bottoms like tapered trousers or high-waisted jeans for a sharp, modern feel.” Or, if you’re in the mood for something a bit more casual, she points to a pair of understated joggers for a relaxed feel.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
The silhouette has become a key piece in celebrities’ off-duty looks, too. Hailey Bieber, for instance, loves throwing an oversized iteration over her workout pieces or alongside a pair of equally roomy jeans. Emily Ratajkowski is also partial to a baggy fit, particularly worn over skin-baring separates (spring inspo, anyone?).

For more leather bomber jacket outfit ideas, scroll ahead.

Punchy Plaid

Should you be looking for fresh ways to style your plaid midi skirt, look no further than a leather bomber. The piece is sure to toughen up your schoolgirl-like bottoms. If it’s frigid outside, throw a fuzzy hat into the mix for some extra warmth (and intrigue).

Lioness
Kenny Bomber
$109
Vince
Plaid Satin Slip Skirt
$365
$256
Pia Rossini
Hepburn Bucket Hat
$50
superdown
Jax Tights
$36
Nicole Saldaña
Charcoal Melange Coating
$395

Green With Envy

If you’re someone who is loyal to a head-to-toe black ‘fit, consider getting a little experimental by working some color into the look via an olive green skirt. Opt for a noir leather jacket on top and finish with oversized square-shaped sunglasses for a downtown cool feel.

Christopher Esber
Leather Bomber Jacket
$1,795
Veronica Beard
Birke Scoopneck Tank
$128
STAUD
Odin Silk Skirt Woodland
$395
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Leather Ballet Flats
$435
Prada
Black 'Prada Symbole' Sunglasses
$515

Red Hot

A bomber makes for the ultimate on-the-go weekend outerwear option. To ensure you’re comfortable during your journey, whether you’re checking things off your to-do list or meeting up with friends, layer your jacket over a coordinating hoodie. Up the ante with trendy, feel-good kicks, like Puma’s red Speedcat style.

The Attico
Leather Bomber Jacket
$3,050
Puma
Speedcat OG
$100
Acne Studios
Gray Logo Patch Hoodie
$540
Miu Miu
Chambray Jeans
$1,390
Kendra Scott
Cailin Gold Crystal Band Ring in Green Peridot Crystal
$65

Soft Suede

Two luxe winter materials are better than one. In other words, pair your leather topper with a suede piece, such as a midi skirt. The fabric in all shades of brown is especially popular this season (in the outerwear and footwear departments, too). Then, accessorize with white tights — which are having a moment as well — and bright sneakers.

Mango
Quilted Bomber Jacket
$160
$100
Aritzia
Cozy Fleece Perfect Hoodie
$80
Adidas
Rasant Mid Sneaker
$140
Retrofête
Marcella Suede Skirt
$528
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
$15

Bold Burgundy

You needn’t sport a black leather bomber. If you’re into colorful, statement-making coats, go for a burgundy jacket instead. The piece will stand out against a pair of stark white jeans. Maroon and cherry red accents pack a playful punch, as exhibited above.

Leo Season
Aidy Leather Bomber Jacket
$2,730
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
$168
Balenciaga
Women's Rodeo Medium Handbag in Burgundy
$4,450
Tom Ford
Bronson Havana Acetate Aviator Sunglasses
$560
Nordstrom
Lambskin Leather Gloves
$69