The white tights trend has been a bit of a slow burn. At the top of the year, Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière worked the hosiery into the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, debuting it on the runway underneath candy-colored shirt dresses. Then, last spring, celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Kristen Stewart endorsed the pantyhose on the red carpet. Fast forward to now, and it seems the accessory trend has finally hit its stride and is still picking up steam.

Exhibit A? White tights were spotted on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, especially in New York. Bevza styled the accent alongside a navy button-down and black pencil skirt. At Altuzarra, white tights were worn underneath a white sweater dress layered atop a blue piece with a dramatic frilly collar and sleeves. Over at Tibi, a model donned a tonal look consisting of a cream pullover, coordinating midi skirt, and, of course, white tights.

Wardrobe stylist Danielle Cafiero tells TZR there’s something very nostalgic about the look, which could be one reason it’s trending heading into 2025. “I vividly remember wearing them as a young girl in the late ‘80s — lace or opaque styles,” she says. “They were a staple item in my winter wardrobe of jewel-toned velvet dresses and patent Mary Janes.”

Cafiero believes another factor in the style’s recent uptick in popularity is the continuation of the balletcore fashion aesthetic. “It has paved the way for updated reiterations of this beloved trend,” she says. Indeed, labels have reinvigorated white tights, offering everything from looks with bow designs to polka dot iterations.

(+) Bevza George Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images (+) Courtesy of Altuzarra (+) Courtesy Of Tibi INFO 1/3

Ahead, see how five fashion people are styling their white tights right now. Now that winter is officially here, they’re bound to be a go-to over the next few months.

Fun Florals

Florals in the winter? That’s never a bad idea, considering the lively pattern is a real mood booster. Combine your printed outerwear with lace tights featuring bow motifs for a surprisingly show-stopping outfit. From there, ground the quirky duo with sleek white ballet flats.

Monochromatic Moment

Are you down to road-test the no-pants trend? Here’s one way to go: Wear a white bodysuit over coordinating tights. The result will read cohesive and less revealing than, you know, baring your legs in a pair of briefs. Tie everything together with white kitten heels, and you’re all set.

Funky Faux Fur

We still have another few weeks until most of us hibernate for the month of January. For your final holiday get-togethers, try pairing a statement jacket, such as a faux fur-trimmed style, with polka-dot hosiery. You’ll get endless compliments on your look — trust.

Unexpected Layering

Artfully layering in an I-never-thought-of-that way is a fashion flex. Get experimental by rocking your white hosiery underneath leg warmers, as demonstrated by influencer Lindsay Vrckovnik. She pushed the outfit a step further with a long, flowy coat atop short shorts.

Volume Up

There’s something so enticing about a bubble hemline and white tights combo. Square-toe flats are an A+ addition to the look as well. Allow the focus to be on the bottom half of your outfit by opting for a pared-back cashmere pullover and minimal jewelry on top.