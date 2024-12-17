Apart from occasional talk show appearances and a family trip to Paris, Gwyneth Paltrow has kept an abnormally low profile this season. In fact, she recently skipped some of her signature A-list affairs, including The British Fashion Awards and the CFDA Fashion Awards. But all of that changed on Dec. 16. Bright and early on Monday morning, Paltrow returned to the spotlight as the new face of Saint Laurent. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello made the right choice, given the fashion muse rarely misses YSL’s runway shows.

Just three months after Paltrow attended the atelier’s S/S 2025 runway show in Paris, she broke the internet as Saint Laurent’s latest cover girl. Following in the footsteps of Diana Ross, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid (to name a few), the Academy Award winner was captured by esteemed fashion photographer David Sims for the campaign debut.

With gold-encrusted moulding as her backdrop, Paltrow embraced the collection’s menswear-inspired motif with two matching sets. First up, the 52-year-old posed in a complementary black co-ord, complete with a double-breasted blazer and matching tuxedo pants. Instead of layering a white button-down underneath, she buttoned up her oversized topper completely. And she gets extra points for the satin embellishments down the trousers’ sides and atop the statement lapel.

Much like her front-row ‘fit at the S/S ‘25 presentation on Sept. 24, Paltrow opted out of any jewelry, which ensured all eyes were on her luxe look.

But wait — there’s more. For the second close-up, Paltrow swapped her first noir numbers for another monochromatic moment. This time, she channeled her edgy side in a cinched leather jacket. Similar to her first look, the patent coat was buttoned all the way to her collar. She appeared to style the same satin-lined bottoms from the initial photo. Finally, the Iron Man actor completed her ensemble with Saint Laurent’s M103 sunglasses in an angular cat-eye silhouette.

Now that Paltrow’s Saint Laurent ad is live, it’s only a matter of time before she styles the S/S ‘25 line on the red carpet. Suddenly, I can’t wait for awards season.