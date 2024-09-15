This “Rich” Color Trend Is Taking Over My Fall Wardrobe

When it comes to fashion trends, color-specific looks have never been more influential than they are right now. Over the past few seasons, we've watched shades like Brat green, butter yellow, and Barbie pink dominate not just the fashion world, but the entire cultural zeitgeist. And while the cycle of trending hues shows no signs of slowing down, this fall, it's all about autumnal tones that feel bold yet timeless. Minimalist khakis and statement greens are among the season's standout shades, but for me, there's only one color that truly steals the spotlight: rich, luxe burgundy.

Burgundy may have once been dismissed as a cliché fall hue — dare I say, "cheugy"? — but it’s officially back and better than ever for 2024. This time, it’s been fully reimagined, exuding a sophisticated allure that feels both fresh and classic. Whether it's a deep oxblood or a softer berry tone, the wine-inspired spectrum has already begun to infiltrate my wardrobe, and honestly, I can't get enough. There’s something effortlessly elegant about the way this shade elevates an outfit, as seen on the runways at Khaite, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta. It’s bold without being overpowering, offering a decadent alternative to neutrals like black or brown, and it works on everything from structured, floor-grazing jackets to micro mini skirts.

For me, burgundy’s appeal goes beyond just its elegance — it’s the perfect way to channel those cozy fall vibes, even here in California where autumn often feels more like an extension of summer. I’ll be leaning into this rich hue to create that autumnal energy in my everyday style, whether it’s through a sleek leather jacket or a polished handbag. If, like me, you're ready to embrace fall’s most irresistible color trend, keep scrolling to see the burgundy pieces I’ve already added to my cart — and a few more that are catching my eye.

(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Courrèges Reedition vinyl miniskirt $550 Shop on Courrèges A matching jacket and miniskirt set is my ideal grab-and-go outfit. This iconic set from Courrèges just landed in fall’s hottest hue and will be a lasting investment for my wardrobe, worn both together and as separates.

Saint Laurent Dune 110 Slingback Pumps $1,090 Shop on MyTheresa As a longtime lover of slingback pumps, I have no problem splurging on this stunning pair from Saint Laurent. The sculptural heel and squared toe modernize the classic style, and the tortoiseshell buckle adds an unexpected twist.

H&M Ribbed Polo Shirt $10 Shop on H&M A ribbed knit polo is so easy to integrate into your everyday style, whether paired with a skirt and loafers or wide-leg trousers and sneakers. It’s the simplest outfit formula. This affordable find from H&M is giving prep school meets dark academia for fall.

Zara Kitten Heel Knee High Boot $109 Shop on Zara The deep oxblood hue of these boots combined with their textured leather is stunning. They are nearly black, making them interchangeable with my neutral boots and matching almost any outfit. The kitten-heel will also be comfortable for everyday wear. Bonus: They’ll match my Midnight in Moscow OPI nail polish.

Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour Burgundy Soft $645 Shop on Manu Atelier I’m in need of an upgrade for my everyday tote bag, and I adore the brighter burgundy hue of this sleek style from Manu Atelier. The delicate buckle adds an elevated touch to an otherwise simple silhouette. It looks ultra sophisticated, yet will be perfect for lugging around my computer and daily essentials on-the-go.

Rowen Rose Oversized Blouse With Bow-Neck $1,065 Shop on FWRD This beautiful blouse is a two-for-one trend special: both sheer and burgundy! The pussy-bow neck tie and padded shoulders gives it an ‘80s feel that’s super fun and will be great paired with both trousers for business chic or a fitted miniskirt for a sultry night-out look.

Reformation Belva Silk Dress $278 Shop on Reformation A wear-to-everything dress is a must-have for my wardrobe, and this Reformation find is my new favorite. From the silk fabric and lace trimming to the drop-waist silhouette, it’s ultra feminine and romantic, which feels just right to complement the coziness of autumn.

A New Day Faux Croc Trench Coat $50 Shop on Target I’ve been on the hunt for a burgundy leather trench coat, and while I’ve discovered incredible vintage gems on online resellers, I recently came across this faux-leather croc trench coat and I am IMPRESSED at how expensive it looks, to say the least. For $50, it’s a no-brainer purchase this season.

WOLFORD Individual 20 Denier Tights $55 Shop on Net-A-Porter One of the easiest ways to add a dose of burgundy to your wardrobe this season? Throw on a colorful pair of tights beneath your LDB and boom, you’ve nailed it.