Predicting the celebrity lineup at a Paris Fashion Week show is tricky, given the industry’s finest fashion muses are always booked and busy. However, when it comes to a Chloé presentation, you can always count on Sienna Miller to RSVP. The multi-hyphenate is an OG Chloé girl — she’s synonymous with the atelier’s boho-chic blouses, billowy skirts, and the studded Susanna boots from the early 2000s (IYKYK). So, it comes as no surprise that she attended Chemena Kamali’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. On September 26, Miller turned heads in a pastel Chloé outfit before taking her seat next to Anna Wintour in the label’s front row.

Marking her first fashion month fête so far, Miller got her hands on a never-before-seen co-ord courtesy of Chloé S/S ‘25. Just minutes before her pastel pieces debuted on the catwalk, she posed for photographers wearing a dusty blue jacket in a cropped silhouette. The topper’s most notable accents included flowy pleats, structured puff sleeves, and a high retro collar. Underneath the jacket, she layered a plunging white blouse and tucked it into her pastel pink trousers, which appear to be suede. The elongated hem of her wide-leg bottoms covered up her footwear, but during the show, fans spotted her brown peep-toe clogs also from — you guessed it — Chloé. In true Miller form, her OOTD spotlighted an assortment of ‘70s-inspired accessories. Just like the models on the S/S ‘25 runway, she chose a lengthy gold pendant necklace, turquoise-embellished bangles, and oversized statement sunglasses.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

You might’ve missed the Miller-approved numbers on the runway as they were styled in varying ways. The muted blue jacket, for one, was paired with a semi-sheer little white dress adorned with feminine lace. The model opted out of clogs and instead wore laced-up mustard yellow flats. More than ten looks later, Miller’s pale pink pants appeared alongside the same jacket in a sage green hue. In lieu of an ivory blouse, the model wore a sheer crop top. While Miller didn’t carry a purse, she likely would’ve accessorized with the charm-embellished shoulder bag seen on the S/S ‘25 catwalk.

Now that Kamali’s latest collection is out in the world, it’s only a matter of time before Miller dons another S/S ‘25 set. So, be sure to keep an eye out.