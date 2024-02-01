The other day, I saw a meme on Instagram that stopped me mid-scroll. “One thing about January is that she’s going to make sure you feel all 31 days of her,” the post read. Honestly, yes, last month went by painfully slow, no thanks to the non-stop rain and gloom. And not to be a real Debbie Downer, but I’m fairly certain February won’t feel much different. But here's the silver lining: Fashion month, which kicked off in Copenhagen on Monday, is here to keep you feeling inspired. Even if you aren’t participating in the festivities IRL, you can still get in the spirit by testing out of-the-moment February outfit formulas spotted on the streets. Really, there’s nothing quite like a mood-lifting ensemble to cure the cold-weather blues.

If you live somewhere cold, start by thinking of winter looks that involve something like, say, a toasty puffer jacket (printed styles are trending) or a warm faux fur coat (hit up your local vintage stores) — because leaving the house without one is never a good idea, trust me. Practicality aside, there are many fun, fashion girl-approved looks to experiment with. Bows in every form — hair ribbons, adorned on jackets and dresses, etc. — swept social media last month, and this February will likely be no different. That being said, it’s not too late to incorporate the feminine trend into your cold-weather wardrobe. Kitten heels are also getting a revamp this season thanks labels like Manolo Blahnik and Aeyde, so pull yours out with a pair of tights when the mood strikes.

To help you get through the last leg of winter in style, TZR complied 29 February outfits — yes, it’s a leap year — to recreate over the next few weeks.

Skirt Set

Consider having an easy, one-and-done look, such as this polished black skirt set, on standby for mornings when you’re rushing to get out the door (it happens to all of us).

Quirky Sweater

Manifest sunny days — and, you know, a refreshing glass of frosé — with this crab print outfit from Bottega Veneta.

Fuzzy Jacket

The mountains are calling! Take to the snow trails in a cute après-ski look, like this faux fur jacket and black leggings pairing.

Dangly Earrings

A timeless jewelry essential, pearl earrings add an element of polish to every look. So splurge on a sleek option you’ll own for years to come.

White Tights

Did you hear? White tights, a style popularized in the ‘60s, are shaping up to be one of 2024’s biggest accessory trends. Wear yours with a jacket and heels in the same shade for a cohesive (and very chic) finish.

Shimmering Skirt

It’s a shame to reserve your sparkly sheer skirt for the evening. And as it turns out, the party-perfect look is equally as suitable for the daytime. All you need to do is team it with your everyday basics, such as a trench coat and sneakers.

Romantic Accents

Should you still need a low-key Valentine’s (or Galentine’s!) Day outfit, accessorize a sweater and jeans duo with on-theme red or pink accessories.

Earmuffs

If your day requires a lot of walking, keep your ears nice and toasty with cute shearling earmuffs. Unlike a beanie, they won’t mess up your hair.

White Tee

Why not test your layering skills this month? For instance, try wearing your favorite white tee underneath a hoodie and heavy blazer. Once you reach your destination, feel free to shed your jacket.

Knit Hat

When it comes to cold-weather hats, you have plenty of options to choose from — think beanies, balaclavas, and faux fur styles. But one you may be forgetting about? A knit bucket hat. The look provides coverage and will also transition into the warmer months. (And if you’re feeling crafty, try making one at home.)

Colorful Sneakers

Not sure how to style those hot pink sneakers you recently bought on a whim? Elevated basics, like a gray blazer and complementing miniskirt, are the way to go.

Neutral Sweater

A chocolate brown pullover and slouchy jeans is a no-fail combo to test out this February. Then, tie everything together with a handbag in the same hue as your top. Easy peasy!

Roomy Tote

As cute as mini bags are, they probably won’t cut it for a busy afternoon out and about. A large tote, however, will house everything you need.

Penny Lane Coat

ICYMI, penny lane coats are all the rage this winter. Style yours with a striped sweater dress and knee-high boots, as demonstrated here.

White Button-Down

Oh, the humble white button-down. The classic piece is truly a wardrobe essential, given that is coordinates with virtually anything you own. One styling idea: Ground a colorful suit with the piece.

Black Loafers

It’s quite understandable if your winter boots have lost their appeal. If this is the case, opt for your trusty black loafers. I wouldn’t recommend them if there’s slush on the sidewalks, but they’ll do just fine on a brisk, snow-free afternoon.

Snow Pants

If you’re heading to the mountains this month, you won’t want to forget to pack your snow pants. This oat milk-colored style will look great with après-ski pieces, too.

Fuzzy Cardigan

What’s better than lounging around the house on a Saturday afternoon in a cozy cardigan? Answer: Not much. And should you be meeting up with friends later on, simple throw on a pair of jeans and flats.

Pink Puffer

If the weather requires a heavy-duty puffer, you might as well opt for a colorful one. A pastel pink style, for example, reads both playful and versatile.

Slouchy Denim

When it comes to 2024 denim trends, the fashion pack’s motto seems to be the more relaxed, the better. If you’re down with this mindset, give a baggy silhouette a whirl.

Bold Baubles

Nothing can transform an otherwise understated look like statement jewelry. Throw on a few necklaces in contrasting styles — such as pendants, beads, and pearls — to keep things interesting.

Trench Coat

All hail the trench coat. A wardrobe staple, the outerwear is the ultimate between-seasons piece. Wear it now with a sweater or button-down and come spring, opt for a flowy floral dress.

Faux Fur Hat

When you’re looking for a hat that’s equal parts cozy and cute, a faux fur hat fits the bill. You can don the piece on your way into the office or frolicking around the city on the weekends.

Moto Boots

Embrace the on-going biker aesthetic with an edgy pair of moto boots. They’ll look especially cool alongside a flirty pink coat.

Bright Bag

Not to sound like a broken record, but red accents really live up to the hype. Just look at this bag above as an example. It’s luxe, eye-catching, conversation-worthy — need I go on?

Second-Skin Top

Never underestimate the power of a form-fitting printed top. Whether you wear it with a short-sleeve button-down or crewneck pullover, it’s sure to level up your look.

Toasty Scarf

A cashmere scarf is a game-changer during the frigid season. Pro tip: Turn yours into a balaclava by wrapping it around your head.

Plaid Blazer

On those rare February days you can get away with a lightweight jacket, opt for a blazer. This plaid style teamed with a striped jumpsuit is sure to attract attention.

Flowy Skirt

Though a breezy skirt may scream spring, you needn’t wait another month to sport yours. The trick? Style it with a sweatshirt and tights.