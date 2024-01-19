Last week, I went on my first real ski trip to Aspen, Colorado. And let me tell you, I left with a few crucial takeaways: My future as a pro snowboarder is not looking too hot (Shaun White, help a girl out), having hand warmers on you at all times is a game-changer, and packing-wise your après-ski outfits are equally as important as your snowgear. As it happens, the slopes are just one piece of the puzzle. There are plenty of social activities after the main event that warrant a chic, cozy look — refueling with a tasty meal at a local restaurant, snuggling up near the fireplace in the lodge, exploring the town... the list goes on.

First, a quick history lesson on the meaning of “après-ski.” Popularized in the ‘50s, the term is French for “after ski.” As the name suggests, these looks are for the aforementioned outings you might partake in following an action-packed day on the mountains. With that in mind, perhaps you’re wondering what the après-ski starter pack entails. I enlisted Tezza Barton, a Utah native and avid skier, to guide us in the right direction. Her first tip: hats are a must. “[When you’re] post-ski hanging in the lodge or out for a late night dinner, it’s the easiest way to have style, stay warm, and make your hair work even when you’ve had a long day on the mountain,” she tells TZR.

The Los Angeles-based influencer also never forgets a cute sweater, which she layers underneath her jacket. “When I get to the lodge to hang out, I can just shed a few layers without sacrificing style.” As for your footwear? Luckily, the Moon Boot resurgence is still going strong in 2024, with a slew of trendsetters pulling the footwear out of their closets. These shoes are ideal when you need to trek through the snow to get to your next destination.

Ahead, gather more après-ski wardrobe inspiration from the six cold-weather looks below. And remember: you needn’t be an expert on the slopes to wear them.

So Chill

A crisp, refreshing beer after a draining (albeit exhilarating) ski day? Say no more. Of course, there’s no need to dress up for a casual hangout at the local dive bar — your cozy, laid-back pieces, such as a gray sweater and denim, will suffice. From there, up your accessories game by matching a right-now red beanie with your socks.

Night Owl

Should you get a second wind after the sun goes down, take in your beautiful surroundings — and the opportunity for a killer photo shoot — by hitting the snowy outdoors. I suggest keeping warm in a velvet hoodie, soft balaclava, and leather gloves. And even if you don’t want it in your picture, I’d bring a toasty jacket for the journey because, baby, it’s cold outside.

Fun In The Sun

Not feeling an afternoon on the slopes? Go on a scenic stroll instead. Avoid goosebumps (or, worse, frostbites) on the picturesque walk by throwing on your heaviest coat. For your actual look, try a patterned knit, like a colorful Fair Isle style, with slouchy denim. I’d suggest layering leggings or tights underneath your bottoms for added warmth. Lastly, leather lace-up boots are both walk-friendly and practical for the outing.

Bundle Up

Primed for socializing in the lodge after a thrilling mountain excursion, Sabina Socol’s look here is all about comfort. The influencer styled her black and white Perfect Moment coat with a thick turtleneck and snow pants. To crank up the cozy factor, slip into a pair (or two) of soft calf-hitting socks.

Chic & Cozy

For something a tad more luxe than your puffer, a sumptuous wool jacket is the way to go. Whether you’re wearing the topper to a nice dinner or happy hour, try pairing it with equally fuzzy accents, such as a furry hat and a shearling bag.

Matchy Matchy

When you don’t have any energy to put together an outfit, you can always fall back on a monochromatic look. To keep things compelling, marry two contrasting textures, like wool and corduroy. Then toss on an elevated logo-print scarf, and you’re all set for the day.