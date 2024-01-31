If you bopped around New York City (or any cold-weather location) at any point in the winter of 2021, it’s safe to say you strolled past at least a few balaclavas. Thanks to the style’s presence on the Fall/Winter 2021 runways (at shows like Miu Miu, Jacquemus, and Marine Serre), many a style aficionado endorsed the trend, particularly on the ‘gram. And though the craze slightly lost steam last year, it seems the cozy winter accent, which is essentially a snug hat that covers the majority of your face and neck, is re-entering the fashion scene, courtesy of more than a few Danish designers. Yes, the balaclava trend is alive and well on the Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week runways, signaling a return to the cold-weather essential.

Initially introduced in the 1850s during the Crimean War as a way to help British soldiers combat the cold, the accent has already popped up multiple times this week on the CPHFW runways. First, at the Saks Potts show, a model took to the catwalk in a makeshift balaclava, which was actually a raspberry-hued scarf wrapped around her head. And over at Wood Wood, the royal blue headpiece, which appears to be built into a long-sleeve top, was layered to perfection underneath a puff-sleeve top and sleeveless mini dress in the same vibrant shade. Aeron, too, jumped aboard the balaclava train, showcasing the accent attached to a rich brown pleated midi dress. A matching cardigan upped the cozy factor.

Balaclavas aren’t just omnipresent on the runways this week — they’re all over the streets, too. In Copenhagen, where bike riding is the preferred form of transportation, the piece makes for the ultimate accessory, as it covers your face from the frigid wind. This season, showgoers gravitated towards multiple iterations of the silhouette. One attendee, pictured below, styled her skirt-over-pants look with an understated black balaclava. Meanwhile, influencer Benthe Liem wore Loewe’s popular heart-shaped striped look around the city. And Amsterdam-based trendsetter Amaka Hamelijnck also got in on the trend, donning a fuzzy light brown accent, which coordinated with her furry outfit.

The consensus? The Scandi pack is embracing the balaclava trend with zeal — which means so will the rest of the world very soon. And thank goodness because, oof, it’s cold outside.