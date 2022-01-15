When you’re scrolling through Instagram, you’ll often come across trendy outfits and It-girl fashion brands. The social media platform is a useful barometer for what is “in” when it comes to what and who people are wearing. Thus, if you’re wondering which fashion trends will dominate Instagram for 2022, you’ve arrived to the right place. TZR tapped the app’s designated trend expert, Darian Symoné Harvin, to share her predictions. And, she has plenty of useful insider information to share.

“A lot of the trends that we are going to see [on Instagram will be] a new version of the trend that you may already be familiar with,” she tells TZR. You can expect to see a resurgence for trucker hats and UGG boots, as well as a more elevated take on summer camp-core accessories. According to Harvin, the common thread for all fashion outfits will be maximalism. Meanwhile, sensible shoppers will also make a point to support artisanal brands and small designers as they incorporate new pieces into their wardrobes. (Pro tip: You can now use the search tool on Instagram’s shopping page to discover new brands, including BIPOC-owned businesses, that live on the platform.)

Ahead, read up on the five fashion trends you’ll see all over your Insta feed this year.

Dad Hats

“We've seen the trucker hat and the dad cap, and I think we’ll continue to see more of the hats with netting in the back,” Harvin says. Street style trendsetters like Sophie Turner, Kendall Jenner, and Elsa Hosk are already on board with the sporty headpiece. If baseball caps aren’t exactly your cup of tea, you can still partake in the hat game with trendy styles like a crochet bucket hat.

Redefining “Luxury”

Harvin predicts the way we think about investment pieces and luxury goods will change. That’s to say, a brand name alone isn’t enough to sustain people’s interests. The label should stand for something. “[This new kind of luxury] is actually about affordability and camaraderie among the community,” she tells TZR. “Think about Telfar [bags] — they aren't just popular, they are popular because of what they represent.” (Take note of the brand’s inclusive mantra: “NOT FOR YOU — FOR EVERYONE.”) Lizzo’s “Protect Black Women” purse from CISE is another example of this fashion phenomenon. Her accessory is from a brand that wants to enact positive social changes for the Black community.

UGG Shoes

In the early 2000s, every trendsetter from Paris Hilton to the Olsen sisters wore UGG boots with denim miniskirts. Twenty years later, the lifestyle label has pulled itself out of this early aughts fashion funk and repositioned the “ugly” shoes as a must-have wardrobe staple. According to Harvin, UGG’s comeback strikes that perfect balance between comfort and It factor you want in footwear. Lauded fashion girls like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber all wore their UGG shoes nonstop in 2021. Even Kendall Jenner kicked off the new year in UGG booties.

Luxe Maximalist Jewelry

Maximalist, Y2K-inspired jewelry like beaded necklaces and chunky rings will continue to trend for 2022, but prepare for a more luxurious take on the designs. Harvin cites New York City-based label VEERT as one place that’s leading this charge. “They have elevated [beaded jewelry] and made them feel luxurious,” Harvin says. “You can choose between gold vermeil or a solid gold version, depending on how much you’re willing to pay.” Other jewelry labels like Annele offers joyful nature and food-inspired designs, which are all handmade in Finland.

Vintage & Thrifted Fashion

The demand for secondhand pieces and vintage items will rise, according to Harvin. And brands are already preparing for this influx of shoppers. For example, Insta-popular label MIAOU recently launched its own archive collection on Depop, which includes vintage pieces from cult designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood. Earlier last year, Oscar de la Renta released its own resale platform dubbed Encore while Nuuly, a subscription clothing service, offers customers an opportunity to resell products from any brand with Nuuly Thrift. There will be many ways to make your shopping habits more eco-friendly in 2022.